CARSON CITY – Wells and West Wendover are among the rural cities that will receive a total of $2.7 million in Community Development Block Grant funds for special projects, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced this week.

“This year’s CDBG projects will benefit nearly 14,000 Nevadans across Fallon, Fernley, Wells, West Wendover, Esmeralda County, and Nye County,” said Lombardo. “These projects represent a wide range of improvement initiatives, and these awards will allow us to make strategic and meaningful investments in our rural communities.”

Nevada counties and cities invested an additional $17,486,431 in matching funds for the projects.

The grants include $500,000 to help with the construction of the West Wendover Fire Station project, which will benefit 4,420 residents; and $500,000 to help construct the Shoshone Ave ADA Compliance Project in Wells, benefitting 1,200 residents.

Since 1982, when Nevada began administration of the program, more than $100 million has been awarded to rural communities. The CDBG program enables local governments to undertake a wide range of activities intended to create suitable living environments, provide affordable housing, and create economic opportunities, primarily for persons of low and moderate income.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development oversees the program, and the Rural Community Development Division of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development administers the program for the State of Nevada.