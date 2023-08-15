Winecup Gamble Ranch in Elko County is proposing a massive land swap with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to counter checkerboard land ownership and improve ranch operations, but sportsmen and county officials have several concerns.

Elko County Commissioners will talk about the possible land exchange during their 7 a.m. meeting Wednesday at the Nannini Administration Building before they hit the road for Midas and Tuscarora.

The land exchange would “help us to manage the ranch more efficiently,” said Winecup Gamble and Kroenke Ranches representative Wyatt Anthony, who appeared before the Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners in Fallon along with Western Land Group Inc. consultants.

The 1.2-million-acre Winecup Gamble Ranch in eastern Elko County includes grazing allotments and the Independence Valley Ranch. It is “largely in checkboard ownership,” he said. The term refers to lands where every other acre was granted to private railroad companies for developing lines connecting eastern and western states.

Anthony told the board the plan is to seek congressional action on the proposed land exchange.

“This would be the largest land exchange the BLM has ever done,” said Andy Wiessner of Western Land Group. “It’s too big to happen administratively. An EIS (environmental impact statement) would run thousands of pages.”

Winecup Gamble Ranch wants to exchange private land for public land and is proposing conservation easements that would be written into law and still allow for livestock operations.

Although people are talking about 85,000 private acres being traded for 235,000 public acres, Melissa Sherburne of Western Land Group said in an Aug. 14 text that “there is no proposed acreage at this time, as the proposal is still in conceptual stages.”

Anthony said tools to be considered for the proposal, in addition to the conservation easements, could include deed restrictions, memos of understanding, and third-party agreements.

He said the steps include obtaining feedback from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, pursuing public and stakeholder engagement, finalizing a proposal, and then seeking legislation.

“We hope to develop a proposal in 2024,” Anthony said. He later told wildlife commissioners in answer to a question that the lengthy land exchange effort could cost the ranch $1 million from the start of the process in 2020 to the finish line.

He said Nevada’s congressional delegation hasn’t been contacted yet because there isn’t a final proposal. The Elko BLM District’s Wells Field Office manager, Melanie Mitchell, said in an email that “this is not a BLM project or action at this time.”

Public concerns

In public comments during the Aug. 11 wildlife board meeting, speakers voiced concerns before hearing the presentation from representatives of the sprawling ranch that extends to the Utah border.

“Elko County is really prickly about public access so that is something we will be watching to see what guarantees there are for public access and which areas,” Curtis Moore, natural resources director and assistant county manager, told the board via Zoom.

He said the economic impact of hunting in 2022 in Elko County totaled $9.3 million, “so this is kind of an important economic base for Elko County, and that’s also something we will take a look at,” adding that the county also will look at NDOW’s thoughts on how this will affect habitat and quality of game in the proposed land exchange areas.

Historic Winecup Gamble ranch for sale ELKO — The historic Winecup Gamble Ranch in northeastern Elko County is on the market for $77 million, which buys nearly 1 million acres.

Justin French of Elko County said that from “what I can gather and what has leaked out and been circulating is that there would be 235,000 public acres — 367 square miles — traded for 85,000 acres of private land for a net loss to the public of 150,000 acres, 234 square miles.”

“I just don’t see where the values are equal, what the public gains versus the ranch gains,” said outfitter Cary Jellison.

Josh Vittori, who described himself as an avid Elko County sportsman, a resident of Washoe County and a member of Bighorns Unlimited Reno, said “initially we do support multi-use management, including responsible agricultural practices and the concept of consolidating checkerboard land.”

He said, however, that “our concerns are definitely about the valuation of acreage in this exchange as well as what the potential risks for land development, sportsmen’s access, impacts to wildlife and habitat and especially the loss of the public process, i.e., no NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) analysis required ...”

Tom Glass of the Western Land Group said the land exchange will be on fair market value, not acre for acre, and the proposed exchange would require appraisals under the direction of the BLM. He said BLM would be getting live streams and wetlands that are worth more per acre.

“The public will receive more valuable wetlands,” Glass said.

Anthony said the land exchange would be “just surface to surface,” so water rights would remain with the ranch and mineral rights would remain as they are now.

Sherburne said in the presentation that there is a lot of interest in this land exchange, and “we are looking at such a broad landscape.” As the wildlife board viewed maps, she emphasized that “these are not proposals. These are discussion items, so nothing has been formally introduced.”

Highlighting a couple of locations, Sherburne said that “Loomis Creek is an outstanding area, mostly checkerboard. It has outstanding wildlife habitat, as well as recreation, but there is no clear access. There are not necessarily clear conservation mechanisms, so that is one area we think is great public benefit potential.”

North Pequop is an “almost perfect checkboard yet a very important migration corridor for mule deer and other species,” she said, telling wildlife commissioners that this is an area that could be put into a conservation easement into “perpetuity.”

Sherburne said the ranch is also planning to put a concentrated area of sage grouse leks in public ownership.

Next steps

As final maps are put together, they will include new ideas and concepts and concerns from the public and NDOW, Sherburne said.

“We want to hear from NDOW with a thumbs up or thumbs down” before the final plan, she said.

NDOW Director Allen Jenne said the agency is “dead square in the middle of trying to assess this,” and pieces will include determining recreation access and understanding the needs of conservationists and the needs of wildlife.

The presentation showed proposed contiguous public access north of Thousand Springs Road and non-motorized public access at Loomis Creek, along with public ownership of Warm Springs.

Anthony said he would be “hesitant” to grant public access over wide areas of the ranch operation because there have been problems with gates left open and trash strewn around, and “a lot of employees call this home, but I realize we have to have some sort of public access.”

He told commissioners there are “just a lot of moving pieces.”

Western Land Group gave a formal presentation to NDOW in the spring about the proposed exchange, which would have to be in the public interest according to federal law, but indicated there also have been informal talks with individuals from NDOW and BLM.

Commissioner David McNinch told Anthony that “this commission is three years behind you,” and there are only two more wildlife commission meetings before January, so “if you intend to take action (in 2024), time is really short for us to get a handle on this.”

Wildlife Commissioner Tom Barnes said he was concerned about the effects of the land exchange on sportsmen, elk management and neighboring ranches.

Representatives of county wildlife advisory boards also reported to commissioners they had issues with the Winecup Gamble proposal, including Jim Cooney, chairman of the Elko County Wildlife Advisory Board. He said his board will keep the land exchange on future meeting agendas.

In the combination of in-person public and Zoom appearances, others also spoke to the board about the land exchange proposal, with one speaker suggesting the exchange would lead to a private game preserve, one saying “don’t touch Nevada,” others expressing concern about elk tags, and another expressing worry about the loss of hunting and recreation opportunities.

Winecup Gamble Ranch is owned by Ruby Land & Cattle Co., according to Elko County Assessor Janet Iribarne. Ruby Land & Cattle Co. LLC is a division of Kroenke Ranches headed by Stanley Kroenke.