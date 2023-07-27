ELKO – State Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Eureka, said the 2023 session of the Nevada Legislature was “the ugliest session we have had,” but he and other legislators and city and county officials said there were bright spots, such as the bill that will provide money for a new school at Owyhee.

“I’ve never seen a session so partisan,” said Goicoechea, who is termed-out from running again for the Nevada Senate and said he was ready to walk away, although he will still be in office and helping people until November 2023.

The Democrats outnumbered Republicans, but Gov. Joe Lombardo is a Republican, and he vetoed 75 bills from the session.

Goicoechea said one of the good things to come out of the session was more money to pay state workers, especially with the difficulties recruiting state troopers.

“When a snowplow driver qualifies for food stamps, that’s not right,” Goicoechea said July 19 at a legislative update gathering sponsored by the Elko County Republican Party at the county’s Nannini Administrative Building.

Goicoechea had five of his bills signed into law after the 2023 session, but 14 bills failed.

Owyhee school bill

State Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks, who represents a corner of Elko County since redistricting, said the bill that provides $64.5 million toward construction of a new school at Owyhee and creates grant money for rural schools will have local taxpayer dollars because the $64.5 million will be federal money already in the state coffers.

He said the bill, AB519, “is very positive for Elko County” and for the schoolchildren at Owyhee.

His wife, Assemblywoman Alexis Hansen, R-Sparks, whose district now includes Midas, Tuscarora, and Owyhee, originally proposed a bill for a direct appropriation for the Owyhee school, but the chairwoman of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee came up with a bill that included options for all rural schools.

The bill sponsored by Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas, provided the $64.5 million for a new Owyhee school but also established a $25 million grant fund for schools, another $25 million grant fund for tribes and specifically requires Elko County to provide 1 cent to 25 cents of tax dollars to a special school fund. Other counties can raise taxes, too, under the bill.

Elko County School District Superintendent Clayton Anderson said at the July 19 legislative update that AB519’s creation of a grant fund would allow the school district to apply for matching grants for school projects other than Owyhee.

He also told school trustees on July 18 that school administrators are moving forward with the Shoshone-Paiute Tribe at Owyhee on the school project, and they will “try to be as ready as possible” when he receives state guidance on the $64.5 million appropriation for the school. The money will come to the school district.

Elko County Manager Amanda Osborne said at the update event that the county will need to go through the ordinance process to create the fund and determine whether to impose a new tax or shuffle current taxes to meet AB519’s requirements.

Anderson said there were “about 50 bills that affected education,” and one of those provided $251 million statewide for salary increases for teachers and staff. He wasn’t sure yet how much ECSD will receive, however.

Airport bill

Assemblyman Bert , R-Elko, who was born in 1948, said he was probably “the oldest freshman ever” in the Nevada Legislature.

Regarding the airport legislation, had sponsored an air services bill to provide help for rural airports, such as the Elko Regional Airport, but he said the Nevada League of Cities also had an airport bill.

Rolled together, the bill initially had $12 million allotted for rural airports, but the final bill that passed only provides $2 million over two years.

Elko Mayor Reece Keener said “we were just crestfallen” that the $10 million was lost for airports. He said the money could potentially have helped Elko obtain flights to Reno or Las Vegas.

Elko Regional Airport Manager Jim Foster said with passage of AB58, rural airports are already planning to take $900,000, and it’s “super important” that rural airports can handle planes that could include those fighting wildfires.

“All is not lost,” he said.

He also said the bill revises the Nevada Air Service Development Commission, and the process is under way to appoint people to that commission.

The bill states that the commission will now include one member from the Nevada Commission on Tourism, one from the Nevada Aviation Association, one from the Nevada League of Cities, one aviation representative from a county with a 700,000 or more population (Clark), one from the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, one from Nevada Association of Counties and one from the Nevada Resort Association.

Prevailing wage

Another bill that worried local officials because of building projects planned, such as the recreation and events center in Elko, initially required public and quasi-public, nonprofit projects to pay prevailing wage, but SB226 language was changed before final passage.

“It ended up not being too awful bad,” Osborne said.

The original bill could have forced nonprofit organizations, such as the Boys and Girls Club that is spearheading the recreation and events center project with Elko and the county, to pay prevailing wage if the project includes public money or land donations.

Keener said costs for the project with the prevailing wage requirement would have affected the feasibility of the project.

Elko Policy Chief Ty Trouten and Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza looked at bills affecting law enforcement.

Trouten said SB225 “did us a big favor” by stating that if a police officer’s certification from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Academy they can’t work in the state, and he said AB51 now gives officers seven days to track down a suspected domestic violence offender rather than 24 hours.

He also pointed to bills like SB61 that mean children no longer have “carte blanche” to drain their parents’ bank accounts even though a senior citizen adds a child’s name to an account, and police can now tow cars for reckless driving.

Narvaiza said the sheriff’s office is “way ahead” of a new bill that requires jail inmates to have a way to contact families. He said the jail has tablets, and those tablets connected to the internet are monitored by the manufacturer, so inmates can’t abuse the privilege.

He also said under new legislation, his office may have to put a voting machine in the jail for elections, and Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman said she may have to add polling places at Duck Valley and the tribal colonies unless the colonies opt out.

She said there weren’t as many election-related changes in the 2023 session, however.

Rural perspective

GOP Chairman Lee Hoffman said the legislative update was not intended to be partisan, but informational in nature.

Afterward, he told the Elko Daily he thought the event had a really good response from the elected officials that the party reached out to, and their comments were well received by the crowd.

“I think really one of the main messages that comes from an event like that is, with the redistricting that occurred and the demographics that are in place and the legislature that is in place – the rural counties don’t have much influence.”

Hoffman said there are fewer Republican lawmakers and “typically they can’t even get their bills heard in committee because the legislature is so partisan. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of collaboration.”

The GOP chairman said he believes there were more than 1,000 registered lobbyists at this session.

“It seems like the whole lobbying industry has sort of taken over the legislatures,” Hoffman said, and that Democrats “are taking directions from the top in terms of some of these positions they are taking.”