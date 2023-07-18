ELKO – Retired Army Captain Sam Brown hit the campaign trail Friday evening in his bid for U.S. Senate ahead of the opening ceremonies of the Silver State Stampede.

Brown, who announced he is running for Senate against incumbent Jacky Rosen last week, met rodeo fans at the Elko County Fairgrounds and helped kick off the 111th annual event that filled the grandstands to the rafters with more than 3,500 people on its first night.

He explained it was the people he met during his bid for Senate in the Republican primary last year that inspired him to try again.

“The reason I’m running is because I’ve had the honor the last couple of years to travel around the state and get to know a lot of folks, and I heard a lot about the hopes and dreams of so many people, but also the disappointments and fears of where our country is headed,” he said. “For a lot of folks, the American Dream is becoming sort of at-risk of being lost.”

“The way I see it, we’ve got a conflict of DC values and Nevada values, so I seek to earn the opportunity to be able to represent Nevada to DC instead of having DC send a representative back here in the name of Jacky Rosen to us,” he said.

Brown was accompanied by his wife Amy and guided through the fairgrounds by Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza where he met dozens of local citizens, among them Stampede Rodeo Committee members. He also drove into the arena with Narvaiza in a side-by-side to help open the rodeo.

Many who spoke with Brown expressed their support for him after shaking his hand. Tayson Rowley was at the Stampede with friends and said he was happy to meet him in person. “I heard a lot of good things about him. I wanted to shake his hand and tonight’s the first time I got that opportunity, so it’s a heck of an honor.”

Kim and Marlin Elam, who were on hand to watch their grandchildren compete in the mutton busting contest, knew Brown from seeing him on the news during the Republican primary race. “We were pretty impressed.”

“I think he’s going to be a good conservative – a strong conservative. He’ll have our vote,” said Mike and Barbara Peterson as they sat in the grandstands for the Stampede.

A graduate of West Point Military Academy, Brown was deployed to Afghanistan in 2008. Four months into his service he was burned on about 30% of his body after a roadside bomb detonated under the fuel tank of his vehicle.

According to his campaign website, Brown decided to rededicate his life to service during his recovery, earning an MBA at Southern Methodist University and opening a small business that provides emergency pharmaceutical support to veterans outside the Veterans Administration.

His service in and out of the military resonated with Battle Mountain native Gilbert Flores, who spoke to Brown for several minutes.

“I think he’s a patriot, he’s a true citizen of the state of Nevada and I’m going to vote for him,” Flores said. “I haven’t voted forever and I’m going to vote for him in 2024.”

President of the Elko Basque Club Choch Zaga, who organized the food concession stand for the Stampede, met Brown and his wife Amy as they walked by. Zaga said he supported Brown in the primary race last year and would do it again. “I like the guy and what he stands for.”

Brown and his wife stopped and met with people as they entered the Fairgrounds. He spoke to Realtor Vicky Blair who was with friends Kathy and Owen Polkinghorn.

“It was great,” Blair said. “I don’t know him personally but I just met him and his wife and they were lovely. They’re here to enjoy the rodeo, they said they love the Ruby Mountains and it was a pleasure to meet him.”

Brown, who was defeated in the 2022 primary by Adam Laxalt, said he was ready for a second go-around in his bid for the Republican ticket.

“I’m entering in the race as not only a veteran as someone who has been in the fight before, but as a father of school-age children and an entrepreneur,” Brown said.

“My focus is simply aligned with my experience and the experience I see so many people struggling with, which is the economy. We’ve got inflation issues [and] our energy costs are rising too much,” he continued. “We’ve got to get back to an American energy independence that helps all of us.”

As a parent, Brown said he supported local control in the school districts. “Our schools need less DC involvement and more local parental engagement and community engagement and control.”

For public safety, Brown said it was a “rising concern. We must respect the rule of law, we must have criminals be held accountable, we must secure our border, and we must stop this deadly spread of drugs across this country.”

“I want the voters to know I will never falter on our Nevada values,” he said. “I’ll never quit on you. I’ve led before, I’ve been under fire before. I’ve been in the trenches, not just in the military, but as a father with children in school and as a business person. I am one of us and I can lead on our behalf. Our better days are still ahead and I’m going to help us get there.”