Governor allows 25% more students in classrooms

ELKO – Elko County schools are “working as quickly as possible” after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced plans to bring back students into the classroom.

Sisolak issued Emergency Directive 038 on Wednesday, allowing schools to increase occupancy to 75% of the maximum of the capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.

The new directive allows school buildings that have been offering in-person instruction to some or all students for at least 20 school days to create and implement plans to increase occupancy.

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson said the Elko County School District received word late Wednesday night, and “we’re flushing out important details as they relate to each school.”

“We have a lot of work ahead of us. I do not have a timeframe but I can tell you schools are working on the details and we intend to move as quickly as possible for each school,” she added.

In addition, Directive 038 extends the existing 3 feet social distancing requirement for pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade students to all students in pre-K through 12th grade. Adults will still be required to maintain six feet of social distancing from other adults and from students.