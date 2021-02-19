Governor allows 25% more students in classrooms

ELKO – Elko County schools are “working as quickly as possible” after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced plans to bring back students into the classroom.
Sisolak issued Emergency Directive 038 on Wednesday, allowing schools to increase occupancy to 75% of the maximum of the capacity or 250 people, whichever is less.
The new directive allows school buildings that have been offering in-person instruction to some or all students for at least 20 school days to create and implement plans to increase occupancy.
Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson said the Elko County School District received word late Wednesday night, and “we’re flushing out important details as they relate to each school.”
“We have a lot of work ahead of us. I do not have a timeframe but I can tell you schools are working on the details and we intend to move as quickly as possible for each school,” she added.
In addition, Directive 038 extends the existing 3 feet social distancing requirement for pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade students to all students in pre-K through 12th grade. Adults will still be required to maintain six feet of social distancing from other adults and from students.
The directive also impacts transportation, which increases the capacity rate on buses from 50% to 66%.
“We will continue to ask parents that are able, please transport their children to and from school,” Robinson said.
Finally, the directive removes certain restrictions on close- and full-contact sports. These sports resume for competitions subject to the limitations set forth in Directive 034.
Full-contact and close-contact sports governed and regulated by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association may commence practice and competitions for full-contact and close-contact sports in accordance with guidance promulgated by the NIAA and the applicable conditions set forth by this Directive.
In accordance with the guidance on youth sports, Directive 038 allows students who are actively exercising as part of physical education or recess outdoors to forego face coverings.
Hours before the statement was released, Elko County Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam told Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday the county’s virus numbers were down significantly and “we’re looking at getting schools open completely.”
He said the CDC and Biden administration want schools to be open, and health officials want to see children in class and learning. He believes the efforts by CDC and Biden will “trickle down” to local schools.
“We are in the process of getting teachers vaccinated,” Putnam said.
He also said he would be a cheerleader for fully reopening schools.
Robinson said the directive was a welcome sight to the school district.
“We believe that the Governor’s relaxation of COVID restrictions will have a favorable impact on all schools, even our large comprehensive high schools,” Robinson said
“I can tell you that thanks to the Governor’s relaxation of restrictions, we are excited to get students back in school as soon as possible.”