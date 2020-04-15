Governor: Nevada nowhere close to easing virus restrictions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state is nowhere near ready to begin reopening parts of its shuttered economy due to the coronavirus and is working to address a deluge of residents trying to get unemployment benefits.

The Democratic governor said in a Tuesday night news conference that he doesn't have specific benchmarks he'd like to see before considering easing closures. He said he will rely on doctors who have been advising him about the pandemic while considering factors such as rates of infection and deaths, the impacts on hospitals and input from business. But he said he didn't want to give anyone the idea that discussions about easing restrictions and reopening are happening anytime soon.

“This is not going to be a political decision for as to when to open," he said. “We’re going to take it slow and steady and listen to the doctors.”

Some neighboring states have announced they formed coalitions to work together on how to emerge, including California, Oregon and Washington.

Sisolak did not answer a question about whether he was asked to join the coalition of Western states but said he shares their goals and has communicated several times with California Gov. Gavin Newsom.