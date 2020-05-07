Governor: Restaurants, stores, salons can reopen Saturday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada will begin allowing restaurants, salons and other non-essential businesses to reopen starting Saturday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced, the first easing of restrictions imposed seven weeks ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that Nevada had seen 14 days of decreasing hospitalizations and positive tests for the virus, benchmarks he said last month must be met before lifting any closures.

Sisolak said Thursday that the state has also expanded its testing capacity to test anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and this week is now able to test patients considered asymptomatic.

The Democratic governor said people should still avoid large groups, wear face masks in public and limit interactions with those outside their household. He warned that easing the restrictions did not mean the state is in the clear.

“The coronavirus is still with us as strong as ever. It will not go away until there’s a vaccine. And we don’t have any vaccine in the foreseeable future," Sisolak said. “Social distancing is the best weapon we have against this disease.”

Workers at all businesses must wear face coverings, and all customers should be urged to wear them too, he said.