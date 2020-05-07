Governor: Restaurants, stores, salons can reopen Saturday

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada will begin allowing restaurants, salons and other non-essential businesses to reopen starting Saturday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced, the first easing of restrictions imposed seven weeks ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that Nevada had seen 14 days of decreasing hospitalizations and positive tests for the virus, benchmarks he said last month must be met before lifting any closures.
Sisolak said Thursday that the state has also expanded its testing capacity to test anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and this week is now able to test patients considered asymptomatic.
The Democratic governor said people should still avoid large groups, wear face masks in public and limit interactions with those outside their household. He warned that easing the restrictions did not mean the state is in the clear.
“The coronavirus is still with us as strong as ever. It will not go away until there’s a vaccine. And we don’t have any vaccine in the foreseeable future," Sisolak said. “Social distancing is the best weapon we have against this disease.”
Workers at all businesses must wear face coverings, and all customers should be urged to wear them too, he said.
Sisolak said he's still encouraging people to get takeout or food delivery, but restaurants may open if they limit capacity to 50%, require reservations and keep customers seated 6 feet apart. Restaurants must keep people waiting for a table outside, have all employees wear face masks, and their bar areas must stay closed.
Restaurants within casinos, which have been shut for seven weeks, must stay closed.
Salons and barbershops cannot accept walk-in customers and must keep customers who make appointments spaced apart.
Retail stores and open-air malls may reopen. But those shops, along with stores that have been open, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, must all limit customers to 50% of the building’s capacity.
Car dealerships and other showrooms will also be subject to the 50% capacity rule and should encourage appointments. Only members of a household can participate in the test driving of a car, and employees must wait at the dealership.
Sioslak said casinos, nightclubs, spas and gyms must remain closed until further notice. Bowling alleys, movie theaters that are not drive-ins, community centers, tattoo parlors, strip clubs and brothels must also stay shuttered.
The governor said he did not have any specific metrics he wanted the state to meet in order to reopen more, but said he would sign an order that afternoon setting the eased restrictions in place until May 30. He pledged to provide an update before that date.
Nevada may be able to relax more rules at the end of May or may need to reimpose restrictions if the number of COVID-19 cases starts to balloon, he said.
State health officials have counted at least 286 deaths statewide from the COVID-19 respiratory illness, with more than 5,700 people testing positive for the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.