Governor tightens restrictions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor on Wednesday ordered a closure of golf courses, real estate open houses, religious gatherings of 10 people or more and additional restrictions to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was adding restrictions because some people have created an unnecessary risk by trying to circumvent the rules he has already put in place. Other restrictions were designed to cut down on the amount of time people spend next to others, he said.
The governor last month ordered a closure of non-essential businesses, including gambling and casinos, and issued a directive telling Nevadans to stay at home, though exceptions were granted for people going outside to exercise.
Sisolak said at a news conference Wednesday evening that he was ordering the closure of sports and recreational facilities where people congregate, such as golf courses, tennis courts, basketball courts and pools. He said that despite his decision last month to leave golf courses open, he had seen pictures that had been sent to him of people riding together in golf carts and standing together on the greens.
The governor said a new directive he signed bars grocery stores from having any self-service food such as salad bars or unpackaged bulk food, where customers would touch the same scoops and servers. It also restricts barbers and hair stylist from offering in-home services to anyone outside their immediate household.
“I haven’t had a haircut in six weeks. I’ve adjusted. The first lady is sticking by my side. We can do this,” the governor joked.
Sisolak said while people can still buy and sell houses and arrange a private viewing of a home, real estate agents will no longer be able to hold open houses where customers can wander in without an appointment. He said he’s also ordering car dealer showrooms and appliance showrooms to close, allowing those products to only be sold if the products are delivered to people’s homes.
The Democrat said he prayed over a decision to limit in-person religious gatherings and consulted religious leaders, saying it wasn’t an easy call, especially with Passover starting Wednesday and Easter occurring on Sunday. But Sisiolak said he had seen reports of spikes in cases of COVID-19 after in-person religious gatherings and didn’t want to see a similar jump in Nevada.
Sisolak, who said he learned of one additional death just before starting his evening news conference, reported that Nevada has had 81 people die from the virus so far. More than 2,300 people have tested positive for the virus.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.