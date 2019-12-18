Governors seek funds to improve broadband in rural West

The $150 billion figure has been cited by Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders, and other Democratic White House candidates have also promised to set aside billions of dollars to address the lack of affordable broadband in remote areas.

Although access to fast internet may be taken for granted in urban areas, rural and tribal infrastructures are often not up to speed, taking a toll on education, health care and economic development. According to the FCC’s Bridging the Digital Divide initiative, 97 percent of Americans in urban areas have access to high-speed service compared with 65 percent in rural areas and approximately 60 percent on tribal lands.

More than half of Nevada counties lack broadband services at current FCC standards and more than half of the state’s total area either lacks cellular service or only has one provider, according to a 2016 update from the Nevada Governor’s Broadband Task Force. Without these services and without competition among service providers, internet and phone bills tend to be more expensive and potentially unaffordable.