3 GOP candidates to face off Friday in governor's race

ELKO – Three candidates are expected to face off Friday at a Nevada GOP gubernatorial debate in Elko, as former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller has decided not to participate.

Organizers originally invited the top four polling candidates but now the debate will feature three low-polling candidates.

Joey Gilbert, John Lee and Fred Simon are confirmed participants. The forum is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at the Elko Convention Center.

According to organizer Paul White, the event will include welcomes and introductions by Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, Mayor Reece Keener, and Police Chief Ty Trouten. Moderators will be Misty Atkins, Brent Kelly, Robert Leonhardt, Pedro Marin, Danny Story and Candace Wines.

Polls conducted since July indicate many Republican voters are undecided about who they will choose to challenge Gov. Steve Sisolak. Support for Heller has declined while support for Lombardo has increased. Heller’s numbers dropped from 27% to 19% while Lombardo’s increased from 22% to 37%.

None of the three candidates attending Elko’s debate scored above 10% in the most recent Tarrance Group poll conducted in November. Gilbert led at 7%, followed by Lee at 5% and Simon at 3%.

Gilbert is a former professional boxer and now a Reno attorney. Lee is mayor of North Las Vegas and was a Democrat up until April 2021. Simon is a medical doctor and small businessman from Gardnerville.

Lombardo’s campaign said he was skipping the Elko debate plus an earlier one in Reno because he does not want to debate anyone before the close of candidate filing on March 18.

Heller also will not be attending, his campaign confirmed without explanation. Candidates Michele Fiore and Guy Nohra were later invited to participate but also declined.

Heller was “booed and jeered” by “hundreds of exuberant Republicans” at the race’s first debate in Reno on Jan. 6, according to an Associated Press report.

Nevada Republicans boo Heller over past with Trump at debate Republican activists continue to remember Heller's opposition to Trump's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and the resulting enmity between the two men.

“Heller shrugged off the heckling and said after the debate that it likely came from supporters of Joey Gilbert, a Reno attorney who opposes vaccines and was outside the U.S. Capitol when it was under siege a year ago,” said the report.

Gilbert’s campaign is sponsoring the Elko debate.

“I’m hoping we have a large turnout for this event,” said Assemblyman John Ellison, R-Elko. “It’s important for all northern Nevada to show up, view and listen to all the candidates. This is a very important race for Nevada’s future.

Ellison said he and state Sen. Pete Goicoechea. R-Eureka, will be in Carson City and unable to attend.

“This year's race for governor is extremely important for our State,” said Elko County Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman. “We need some judgment and restraint that is lacking with a Democrat controlled legislature and a Governor out of control and out of touch.”

Hoffman said it will be interesting to see who comes out of the Republican primary to face Governor Sisolak in the general election.

“We in Elko County always appreciate statewide candidates who come here so we can see them in person before making our choices,” he said.

County Commissioner Jon Karr said he has met Gilbert but not Lee or Smith.

“I am looking forward to their performance at this debate and hope it helps show who is the best candidate to defeat our current governor,” he said.

