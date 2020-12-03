3 nonprofits receive CARES Act funding

The funding will be used to subsidize the cost of its increased staffing and the costs associated with adhering to Nevada’s social distancing guidelines and becoming a school site.

“It is important to serve this now as the Boys and Girls Club is accruing elevated financial expenses that are placing a tremendous hardship on our organization,” the application said. “The Boys and Girls Club must remain open at all cost to allow us to continue serving our first responders, children that are wards of the court, and working families. Without the Boys and Girls Club our community cannot recover economically, educate our students, and operate effectively.”

The organization had requested $350,000 in grant funding.

Minor said during the meeting Wednesday that the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association requested CARES ACT funding to help cover its current costs and to purchase PPE.

The NNYSA said in its application that the funding would enable “the 1,000 youth to continue the game of soccer and the many parents and others return to a bit of normal. Funding this now will allow us to keep operating and stay alive during this pandemic.”

The organization has a combined spring and fall season revenue of $128,000, and had requested $15,000 in grant funding.