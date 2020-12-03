3 nonprofits receive CARES Act funding

ELKO — Three nonprofit organizations will receive CARES ACT funding totaling just under $308,000 thanks to a unanimous vote by Elko County Commissioners.
Assistant County Manager and CFO Cash Minor recommended the Commission approve funding for three out of the six nonprofits that applied for the funding. Those approved are the Boys and Girls Club of Elko for $293,947, Friends in Service Helping (FISH) for $5,000, and the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association for $9,000.
In its application, the Boys and Girls Club said that the coronavirus pandemic has stretched the capabilities of the club, which has seen its membership reduced from a pre-COVID-19 high of 1,500 members down to 400 because of social distancing mandates. Its full-time employees went up from 10 before the pandemic to the 50 currently needed to meet the state mandates.
While schools shut down in-person learning last March, the club received COVID-19 emergency status, which allowed it to remain open in order to serve first responders and working families. The Boys and Girls Club became a distance learning center in three communities, to provide a place for students to complete their online schooling if there is not an adult home with them or they lack the necessary technology.
“The Boys and Girls Club is also a site for young children to receive lunch during this pandemic shutdown,” the application said.
The funding will be used to subsidize the cost of its increased staffing and the costs associated with adhering to Nevada’s social distancing guidelines and becoming a school site.
“It is important to serve this now as the Boys and Girls Club is accruing elevated financial expenses that are placing a tremendous hardship on our organization,” the application said. “The Boys and Girls Club must remain open at all cost to allow us to continue serving our first responders, children that are wards of the court, and working families. Without the Boys and Girls Club our community cannot recover economically, educate our students, and operate effectively.”
The organization had requested $350,000 in grant funding.
Minor said during the meeting Wednesday that the Northern Nevada Youth Soccer Association requested CARES ACT funding to help cover its current costs and to purchase PPE.
The NNYSA said in its application that the funding would enable “the 1,000 youth to continue the game of soccer and the many parents and others return to a bit of normal. Funding this now will allow us to keep operating and stay alive during this pandemic.”
The organization has a combined spring and fall season revenue of $128,000, and had requested $15,000 in grant funding.
FISH received the entirety of its $5,000 grant request, stating in its application that the nonprofit had seen its operating costs increase to $740,000 from $640,000 as a result of the pandemic. At the same time, there was a decrease in its volunteer hours, down from its pre-coronavirus number of 7,942.25 to 4,305.60 hours.
The organization said in its application that the pandemic forced it to close down its thrift store for two months, as well as shower and laundry facilities due to a lack of space for proper social distancing and a lack of employees to do the necessary disinfecting.
“Elko FISH is asking for $5,000 to get an industrial heater, heater for clients waiting and plexiglass put up in shared offices,” its application said.
The nonprofit organizations that applied but did not receive any CARES ACT funding were the Western Folklife Center, Silver State Stampede, the Non-Profit PT Group of Elko, and the Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet.
“The Silver State Stampede threw their application in but we had limited this to 501C3 organizations. They happen to be a 501C4,” Minor said.
While the Western Folklife Center has announced it will not be hosting the annual Cowboy Poetry Gathering in 2021, Minor said he did not see on its application where it sustained any losses from the pandemic. The Non-Profit PT Group and the Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet did not provide adequate financial information to be considered for grant funding.
