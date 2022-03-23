5 races for 6 open seats on Elko's School Board

ELKO – It’s a crowded field for Elko County School Board as 11 candidates are seeking to fill six vacancies for trustee.

Three seats for Districts 2, 3 and 5 will be for two-year unexpired terms. The other three seats in Districts 1, 6 and 7 will be for four-year terms.

Some candidates running for election were appointed to the school board in October to fill vacancies left by five trustees who resigned in August.

Earlier this week Eve Daz, who filed to run for District 3, withdrew from the race that includes appointee Matt McCarty and Carlin City Councilman Lincoln Litchfield.

In District 5, Adriana Lara is the only candidate running unopposed. The seat has been vacant since the resignation of former board member Jim Cooney in August.

All other candidates will appear on the November ballot in their respective races.

Below are the candidates for school board trustee arranged by district and in alphabetical order.

District 1 – Four-year term

Misty Atkins

Misty Atkins moved to Elko County in 2012, and said she was immediately impressed. “I fell in love with the area shortly after,” she recalled. “There is so much to do here, and the scenery is phenomenal. There is always an adventure to be had in the hills and something new to see over every ridge.”

She is the mother of three children, one she homeschools. She has been serving on the Elko County TV District Board and said she decided to get involved in education two years ago when the pandemic began.

“I, like many others over the past two years, have been watching this pandemic and our government's response with an eye of concern and consideration,” she wrote in a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press. “I was truly concerned by what I witnessed within our school district. Those observations motivated me to get involved.”

As result, Atkins co-founded the Parents of Elko County, watching and attending school board meetings and stating her opposition to school mask mandates ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak in emergency directives. She filed for District 1 on March 17.

“I observed a need for someone that won’t back down when facing an oppressive government. I am that person,” she said. “There is a way to make things work for everyone without taking away the rights of parents and students, and I will work to make that happen.”

“Along the way, I discovered a glaring lack of transparency that has gone unexplained and unaccounted for,” she continued. “I am the person who will work to make Elko County School District transparent and responsive to parents' concerns.”

Atkins asked the voters to consider her for District 1. “Vote Misty for Transparency and Accountability!”

Susan Neal

Susan Neal began her 28-year career in education starting in West Wendover. For eight years, she taught fifth grade and eighth grade before relocating to Elko, where she taught eighth grade for another eight years.

After that, she provided professional development to teachers and staff for another 12 years. “I also coordinated online classes for grades 7 through 12,” she said.

In August, Neal applied for the vacancy in District 1 and was appointed on Oct. 28, stating at the time she hoped she “could make a difference on the school board. I hope to be able to be an asset and work on the education of our children in the community.”

After filing for the seat on March 9, she reaffirmed her commitment to the district. “I am passionate about the education and well-being of the students in this district,” she wrote in a statement. “Planning the education of our children is a daunting task and not one to be taken lightly. I will continue to work hard to make the Elko County School District and its students and staff successful.”

During her time on the school board, Neal said she has been working collaboratively with the current board members and Superintendent CJ Anderson “to continue the vision and goals of the district as well as developing new ideas to continue to move the district forward.”

“Visiting campuses and attending school events gives me the opportunity to have a first-hand experience,” she added. “Student achievement and implementing policies that ensure success for all students is of importance to me.”

If elected, Neal said she looked forward to continuing to serve as a trustee.

“I know I can bring my experience, skills, and educational qualifications to this position. I am excited at the opportunity to continue to serve the public,” she said.

District 2 – Two-year term

Josh Byers

Dr. Josh Byers is a native of Elko who owns Ignite Life Chiropractic. His three children attended Elko schools and one is now in college.

He applied to fill the vacancy for District 2 and was appointed in October, calling it “an honor” to serve district and the community.

“Hopefully, that will help some parents out knowing that we’re here to help this school district to continue to serve the children of Elko County,” he said in an interview on Oct. 28, shortly after his appointment.

Five months later he filed to run for the seat and continue serving as a trustee to bring “continuity” to the school district.

"It has been a big priority to make sure we have that stability in the district so we can help those kids grow from kindergarten through high school and go out into the world and become community leaders, wherever they go, not just in Elko County but throughout the nation," he said.

He asked voters to consider him as trustee for District 2 as the board strives toward "consistency and continue to focus on our students and our teachers."

"It's my hope the County agrees with me in that manner, and we can move forward and continue to help not only those children, but the district as well," Byers said.

Robert Leonhardt

Robert Leonhardt moved to Elko in 2011, working at Elko Motor Co. and in real estate. Later, he and his wife opened the West Exit Port-of-Subs, which they own and operate.

In 2020, Leonhardt -- a father of four -- filed for the District 2 seat. He said at the time he decided to run for trustee after attending school board meetings and wanting give “answers and not responses” to the community, adding that his business background would “be an asset to the board and school district on the financial side.”

He defeated Tammie Cracraft-Dickenson as trustee and served until 2021 when he resigned on Aug. 18, along with Candace Wines and Luc Gerber. Shortly afterward, he rescinded his resignation but he was not allowed to return to his seat.

The Elko County School District responded to the development, stating Leonhardt’s resignation had been “entered into the records of the Elko County Clerk and the Nevada Secretary of State” and that, according to state law and court precedent, a vacancy had been immediately created and “the resignation may not be withdrawn.”

Leonhardt filed on March 9. “I am running to be a voice for the people,” he said in a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press. “I believe I accomplished that the last run and certain individuals did not like that and that’s why they did what they did to a few of us board members. Second, is that I’ve seen the power that certain individuals have in the district and it’s definitely not right.”

“We need to have a board that will hold the superintendent accountable to hold his people accountable to do the job,” he continued. “One thing I will continue to do and not apologize is communicating with the citizens of Elko County.”

Leonhardt also affirmed his belief in holding office. “One thing I have always said is elected officials work for us and that’s exactly what I did and will continue to do. I would appreciate the opportunity to serve Elko County and would appreciate your vote.”

District 3 – Two-year term

Lincoln Litchfield

Carlin City Councilman Lincoln Litchfield has lived in Carlin for 22 years. “I enjoy this area. I’ve grown to appreciate what it has to offer,” he said.

Currently employed at Home Depot, Litchfield said his parents were both teachers, and he believed his knowledge of perspectives in the education field as student and parent would serve him well on the school board.

Litchfield said he also believed his background on the Carlin City Council would help with school upkeep and maintenance once Pay-As-You-Go sunsets on June 30.

Another goal Litchfield said he has is to bring back “more visibility, accountability and transparency to the board. I want people to know they have candidates and representatives they can go to with their concerns, and they’re not going to be ridiculed.”

He pointed to concerns with the curriculum in schools as another reason he was running for office. “I believe our education system needs to be reformed back to teaching what we had in our past, math, history, reading … so it’s something they can be proud of.”

It also lends to his concerns “about future generations. They are our livelihood,” Litchfield said. “I want to know that when I’m at retirement age, those generations will take care of me as my parents’ generation took care of us.”

Matt McCarty

Matt McCarty grew up in Elko, attending Great Basin College and earning a Bachelor’s of Applied Science degree in Management in Technology.

He has been on various committees and organizations, coaching T-ball and rookie-level little league and served as Boy Scouts Cub Master for Overland District Park 850. Currently, he serves as a member of the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority board and is the Executive Director of the Terrace at Ruby View Elko Senior Center.

McCarty, who has two children with his wife of 17 years, applied for the vacancy on the school board for District 3 and was appointed on Oct. 28, stating he was hoping to unify the community after months of upheaval at the school district.

“I want to make sure we have open communication and be able to be a resource, if I may, to help temper some of the vitriol and get some calmer discussion going,” McCarty said after his appointment.

He filed for District 3 on March 7, stating he believed the students of the Elko County School District need someone to look out for them.

“I think the kids need support. They need people up there that don’t have an agenda and are looking at what is best for them and the district,” McCarty said.

District 5 – Two-year term

Adriana Lara

At 19, Adriana Lara moved to Elko from Mexico. She is married with two children and she and her husband each own their own business.

Lara’s children are in the special needs program, with one who has graduated from Elko High School and still attends a program there. She said by filing for office she hoped she could bring attention to the students in the program.

“I want her and other kids to have more opportunities when they get out of school,” Lara said hours after filing for office on March 17. “I don’t know if there’s a way we can improve special education.”

Lara added she was also interested in becoming more involved in the community.

If elected, Lara said she hoped to become a voice for Hispanic families.

District 6 – Four-year term

Jeff Durham

West Wendover businessman and owner of Fratelli Pizza, Jeff Durham applied to fill the vacancy in District 6 in August.

His appointment to the board on Oct. 28 was noted as a first from the West Wendover community, and Durham explained it was a commitment he threw himself into wholeheartedly.

“I have participated in every meeting. I have driven thousands of miles to meetings and events. I spend many hours every week diligently studying each agenda item before the board,” he said. “My votes are fiscally responsible and I give one hundred percent thought and effort to every action I take.”

Durham, who filed for office on March 8, said he wasn’t sure he would run for his seat, “but after serving these past few months I realize that we have just gotten started and the community still needs me.” He added that he was not “scared or intimidated by those that choose to threaten and make life difficult.”

He asked voters to give him “the opportunity to continue and see this through for the next four years. I have tremendous respect for everyone I have served with thus far on the board and those that are running for reelection will have my full support.”

“We may not always agree but we have a great board that works hard, represents everyone and has the community’s best interests at heart,” Durham said.

Brian Gale

Ruby Valley rancher and father Brian Gale filed March 17 to run for School Board District 6, which includes Wells, West Wendover, Starr Valley, Clover Valley and Ruby Valley.

Gale received his bachelor’s degree in Manufacturing Engineering Technology from Brigham Young University. “Informally I’ve studied the history of American self-governance and economics,” he said. His children attend Wells Combined School.

He cited areas of concern in his children’s curriculum that prompted him to seek elected office.

“In recent years we’ve seen a bald-faced attack on America’s foundation, economy, independence, and traditional values,” he explained in a statement to the Elko Daily Free Press. “This would not have been possible without seventy years of persistent degradation of our public educational system.”

If elected, Gale said he promised to focus on bringing back critical thinking to student curriculums.

“As a member of the school board I promise to make every single decision based on the students’ eventual ability to sort through the continual barrage of rubbish,’ Gale said.

District 7 – Four-year term

Brooke Ballard

Brooke Ballard is a native of Nevada, growing up in Elko. As the mother of four boys, Ballard said her children were among the reasons she filed for office.

“I want to make sure they and all the students have programs and curriculum available that will help them be workforce ready and college ready when they graduate,” she explained.

Another reason is her son who takes special education courses in reading, writing and math. If elected, Ballard said she hopes to be an advocate for special education, knowing the extra effort parents, teachers and children put into their work.

“I want to make sure that all the children who have special education needs and other challenges are provided the support, programs and tools to be successful,” Ballard said. “I don’t think we can leave these kids behind.”

Ballard said over the past two years she had growing concerns about the school board and considered running for office. “I believe that I can be a voice of reason and that’s what we need get things back on track and running the way they should be in our school district.”

She also observed a need for “better communication with the public. I’d like to see that and the people in the community need to be heard and their concerns validated.”

Ballard’s brother-in-law, Thad Ballard, served on the school board for 12 years, and offered his support for her candidacy. “He talked about how it was a great experience and how wonderful it is to be involved and help make a difference. He had good things to say about it.”

If elected, Ballard said she would “work hard to make sure that everyone’s heard.”

“I think we need people that can sit down and hear all the sides of an issue,” Ballard said. “Then make an educated decision on something that will be best for the community and benefit the kids in our schools, teachers and administrators and everybody who works in our school district the most.”

Brent Kelly

Brent Kelly moved to Elko County in 2017 from Arizona after traveling for 13 years in the southwest and Louisiana for his job as a journeyman pipefitter and welder by trade.

“We were fortunate enough to get back into ranching here, as both my wife's and my background are in ranching families. We love this area, the community and are proud to call Elko home,” he said.

Growing up in a small town, Kelly said he had little interest in politics before moving to the area.

“I've never been one to be too political or extremely concerned about what goes on in the school setting,” he recalled in a written statement to the Elko Daily Free Press. “Heck, in the small town I was raised, we still said the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer every day before school started, so I assumed it was pretty close to that still, especially in rural Elko.”

He said that all has now changed. “The last couple of years have made me realize that I was sadly mistaken. The bar for education is extremely low, morals and civil competence seem to be all but gone.”

Kelly added that Covid-19-related mandates issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak drew his deep concern. “The last two years teachers, students, and staff were plagued with unlawful mandates that should have been avoided by giving image bearers of God their God given right to choose what was best to do with the information at hand.”

Following the school board meetings closely, Kelly said three former school board members “saw these issues, tried to address said issues and were ridiculed and ultimately forced from their positions last fall.”

Kelly said the events of the past couple of years prompted him to run for trustee, and he promised voters he would fight for them.

“The parents, teachers, students and staff need a no-nonsense fighter and I plan to be that for them,” Kelly said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0