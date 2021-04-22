911 surcharge gets final nod from Elko commissioners

ELKO – It is official. Those who have cellphones or land lines in Elko County will see the 911 surcharge go up from 25 cents to $1 a month, at least for one year.
Elko County Commissioners approved the surcharge hike in early March but had to go through additional steps and public hearings once county staff found that a business impact statement would be needed before final action. Their final vote was unanimous on April 21.
The surcharge will allow the new NextGen 911 system to replace an outdated computerized automatic dispatch (CAD) system and provide inter-connective operations between dispatch centers. That work was not included in the initial NextGen upgrade.
The resolution adopting the new rate also states that there will be a review in one year to leave the way open to reducing the surcharge once emergency dispatch upgrades are completed, Chairman Jon Karr pointed out.
The 911 advisory board will come back in a year with a report on how much the surcharge would need to be going forward.
Karr also said he still wants to see ideas brought back to the board on how to restructure dispatch operations. He had said at the March 3 county meeting he was all for the increased surcharge but had concerns about three different boards involved in dispatch and wanted the county “to rethink how we’re doing dispatch. Something needs to change.”
The three boards include the county’s 911 advisory board, which oversees finances and the operating board.
According to the business impact statemen on the surcharge change, the increase in the surcharge to $1 will bring in roughly $465,000 a year, and the adverse effect of the hike will be that all residents and businesses will see an increase in phone bills.
The impact statement and the resolution adopting the surcharge hike say that the separate surcharge on trunk lines of $2.50 per month will remain the same.
The statement also says that the Greater Elko Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Mining Association, City of Elko, City of Carlin, City of Wells and City of West Wendover received letters about the proposed increase in the surcharge and did not oppose the hike.
However, West Wendover Mayor Daniel West Wendover Mayor Daniel Corona asked in a Feb. 18 letter to the county that the surcharge be phased in, rather than immediately jump 75 cents, because of possible impact to residents.
The estimated cost of the CAD upgrade at between $210,000 and $262,500, plus a yearly cost of $42,000 to $52,000. The estimated cost for a CAD-to-CAD project, as well, would be roughly $157,500 to $210,000 and upkeep would be $31,000 to $42,000 a year.
The total would be roughly $440,500 for the two projects, Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said in March.