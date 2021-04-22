911 surcharge gets final nod from Elko commissioners

ELKO – It is official. Those who have cellphones or land lines in Elko County will see the 911 surcharge go up from 25 cents to $1 a month, at least for one year.

Elko County Commissioners approved the surcharge hike in early March but had to go through additional steps and public hearings once county staff found that a business impact statement would be needed before final action. Their final vote was unanimous on April 21.

The surcharge will allow the new NextGen 911 system to replace an outdated computerized automatic dispatch (CAD) system and provide inter-connective operations between dispatch centers. That work was not included in the initial NextGen upgrade.

The resolution adopting the new rate also states that there will be a review in one year to leave the way open to reducing the surcharge once emergency dispatch upgrades are completed, Chairman Jon Karr pointed out.

The 911 advisory board will come back in a year with a report on how much the surcharge would need to be going forward.