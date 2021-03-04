911 surcharge to jump from 25 cents to $1

ELKO – “Nine-one-one. What is your emergency?”

Now that Elko County has the Next Generation 911, more money is needed to update the system, so phone surcharges will be going up from 25 cents to $1 a month.

Elko County Commissioners approved the increase in the surcharge to the $1 legislative limit to pay for the upgrade to the computer-aided dispatch system, called CAD, that Elko Police Chief Ty Trouten said is on its last legs.

Trouten, who is vice chairman of the Elko County Enhanced 911 Board, said the 18-year-old CAD system reached the end of its life in December 2019, but Microsoft provided a patch to keep the system working until December 2022. After that the system that uses Windows 7 will be obsolete.

“Right now, we are asking for the full bar -- 75 cents -- to accrue funds and upgrade the CAD system,” he told commissioners.

The 25-cent surcharge to land line and cellphone bills that helped make Next Generation 911 possible will go up to $1 once all the carriers and providers have been notified.

Chairman Jon Karr said that means $1 per phone, or $12 more a year, even with family accounts for cellphones, including cellphones for the children.