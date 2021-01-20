A 'new downtown' for West Wendover closer to reality

WEST WENDOVER – West Wendover is another step closer to having the downtown it never had thanks to a $1.18 million federal grant.
Announced by U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., the $1,175,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will fund revitalization and infrastructure projects in the border city.
Specifically, the grant will fund Phase 1 of the Pueblo Boulevard Extension that will add 900 feet to the road along with complete street infrastructure, water, sewer and storm drainage.
The extension opens up 60 acres of land to diversify the city’s economy, support job creation, attract private investment, and advance economic resiliency throughout the region, according to the press release.
Mainly, the project will give West Wendover a downtown area set aside for small shops and multi-family housing that the city never had, said Mayor Daniel Corona.
“We’re building it from the ground up,” he said.
The new downtown will provide a space for small businesses “that otherwise might not be successful,” and construct affordable condo and townhouse units, he explained.
Concept art posted on the City of West Wendover’s website by Green Thumb Design Studio of Park City, Utah, shows a pedestrian-friendly landscaped development with colored concrete, a plaza with space for public art installations, a lawn designated for events, a splash pad, and bike lanes.
“We really envision it as a place where people can live, work and play in one area where the general community can gather,” Corona said.
The City has already received $500,000 from Nevada Community Development Block Grants. The remaining cost, approximating $1.3 million, is to be paid through a long-term USDA Rural Development Loan, which was approved by the City in 2018.
Corona said it is hoped the project will commence this summer and be ready for private development in 2022.
In a joint statement, Rosen and Cortez Masto applauded the EDA for awarding the grant, saying "this infrastructure investment will help diversify the city’s economy by preparing it for new business opportunities, and set it up for long-term economic stability.”
Elko County has been designated an Opportunity Zone and the “EDA investment supports the City of West Wendover with revitalizing its downtown area,” the statement said.
“We will continue to work in Congress to ensure that cities across the Silver State have the resources they need to rebound from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” the senators added.