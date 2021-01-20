A 'new downtown' for West Wendover closer to reality

“We really envision it as a place where people can live, work and play in one area where the general community can gather,” Corona said.

The City has already received $500,000 from Nevada Community Development Block Grants. The remaining cost, approximating $1.3 million, is to be paid through a long-term USDA Rural Development Loan, which was approved by the City in 2018.

Corona said it is hoped the project will commence this summer and be ready for private development in 2022.

In a joint statement, Rosen and Cortez Masto applauded the EDA for awarding the grant, saying "this infrastructure investment will help diversify the city’s economy by preparing it for new business opportunities, and set it up for long-term economic stability.”

Elko County has been designated an Opportunity Zone and the “EDA investment supports the City of West Wendover with revitalizing its downtown area,” the statement said.

“We will continue to work in Congress to ensure that cities across the Silver State have the resources they need to rebound from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic,” the senators added.

