Adam Laxalt visits Elko, Republican constituents

“Right now, we face a catastrophic move to the Left as a country. People are very, very concerned that every value they believe in, whether it’s our Constitutional system, whether it’s the importance of the rule of law, whether it’s the importance of supporting our law enforcement” [is] under assault right now, he added.

He was also critical of Cortez Masto’s voting to appoint Montana environmentalist Tracy Stone-Manning as Bureau of Land Management director.

“My opponent Masto just voted to approve an eco-terrorist to run the BLM. If I’m the United States Senator and Republicans have the majority, that person would not have been voted in to be the BLM director,” Laxalt stated.

For voters concerned about the “$3.5 trillion and this new Mining Royalty Tax,” Laxalt said if he was in the Senate and the Republicans get control of the Senate, he promised, “there is no way on earth that is going through.”

He also disagreed with changes in Nevada law that switched to mail-in ballots for the 2020 election, saying “the Democrats three months before the election went into a special session, and they radically changed our voting system.”