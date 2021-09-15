'Advertising plaza' proposed at Fifth and Idaho streets

Laughlin said the city’s signage code would allow for any sign the related to a business on the premises, such as the proposed walk-up restaurant, but signs advertising off-premise businesses would need a billboard permit. Such signs would need to be 600 feet apart.

Putting in the restaurant and one digital billboard could be done without a variance or other action by the city, she added. NDOT would need to approve the billboard.

Laughlin said proposals for a variance need to meet six criteria, and this project met only one of them. She and Rambo both recommended denial of the variance, as did Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson.

Robles suggested that the city’s regulations might be outdated.

“Nothing is really going on in the downtown area,” he said. “I feel like we have a niche right there.”

Planning Commissioner Mercedes Mendive said she thought the advertising plaza was “a brilliant idea.” One of her biggest concerns would be people causing vandalism to the signs, as they have done with the large cowboy boot displays around town. She said there aren’t many places for people to just sit down, eat food and be social.