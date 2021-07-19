Amodei secures funds for Wendover projects

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei has secured funding for community projects in rural Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District – including more than half a million dollars for West Wendover – but he doesn’t plan to vote in favor of spending it.

Amodei announced Monday that 10 out of 10 Community Project Funding requests totaling $9.5 million are included in legislation that is expected to be passed by the House and sent to the Senate for consideration. They include $376,000 for police communications equipment and $320,000 for a community health clinic x-ray machine in West Wendover.

“Congratulations to the entities in Nevada’s Second District who were attentive to the rules and worked within the process to get the funding they requested,” he said.

“Unfortunately, in typical post-COVID cultural fashion, these legitimate funding requests were included in massive pieces of legislation filled with irresponsible spending that advances partisan, progressive agendas,” Amodei added. “I can’t vote for numerous costly, and politically driven measures in this legislation.”