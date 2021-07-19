Amodei secures funds for Wendover projects

U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei has secured funding for community projects in rural Nevada’s 2nd Congressional District – including more than half a million dollars for West Wendover – but he doesn’t plan to vote in favor of spending it.
Amodei announced Monday that 10 out of 10 Community Project Funding requests totaling $9.5 million are included in legislation that is expected to be passed by the House and sent to the Senate for consideration. They include $376,000 for police communications equipment and $320,000 for a community health clinic x-ray machine in West Wendover.
“Congratulations to the entities in Nevada’s Second District who were attentive to the rules and worked within the process to get the funding they requested,” he said.
“Unfortunately, in typical post-COVID cultural fashion, these legitimate funding requests were included in massive pieces of legislation filled with irresponsible spending that advances partisan, progressive agendas,” Amodei added. “I can’t vote for numerous costly, and politically driven measures in this legislation.”
He cited areas of concern including “funds for developing and expanding the gun buyback and relinquishment programs through a ten-million-dollar pilot program that is entirely unproven even at this concept level; limiting school choice for low income students by including new restrictions on the DC private school voucher program; cutting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection funding by $927 million, at a time when the border is essentially open; and abandoning decades old, long-standing, bipartisan Hyde Amendment language that prevents federal tax dollars from being used to pay for abortions, just to name a few.”
Other Nevada community projects that will receive funding are in Reno, Sparks and Carson City, as well as a water treatment plant in Churchill County.
“Hats off to those Nevada entities that recognized the criteria established by the Committee,” Amodei said. “It is my honor to bring their voice to Congress and advocate for the priorities that will strengthen our infrastructure and improve community safety.”