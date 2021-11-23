Apartments planned above Elko hospital

ELKO – An apartment complex planned above Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital will contain some larger units due to the rising cost of housing.

Elko City Planning Commission approved changes this month at the request of developer Elko West Properties LLC, owned by Doug and Jon Bailey.

“There’s been some changes in the market that we’re reacting to,” Sheldon Hetzel of Bailey Homes told the commission. The plans now call for a mix of two and three bedroom units in order to give residents more options due to the “huge jump” in housing prices over the past year, he said.

The complex’s 107 units will be contained in nine buildings, each three stories tall.

City Planner Cathy Laughlin said the project conforms with land use in the area, and exceeds the parking requirement.

Traffic anticipated at 781 daily trips was not enough to trigger a traffic study. Currently the only access is off Lamoille Highway but plans eventually call for Errecart Boulevard to be extended to Bullion Road.

According to city staff reports, only a portion of the property can currently be served by City of Elko water due to elevation. The property can be served by City of Elko sewer and other non-city utilities.

The complex was originally approved in October 2019, and developers submitted an application for a grading permit. Plans had to be modified after Elko West did not receive a slope easement from a neighboring property owner.

Conditions placed on the project include landscaping along Errecart Boulevard right-of-way, no on-street parking allowed on Errecart Boulevard or Summit Raceway Road, and no RV storage allowed.

The developer will also be required to install a crosswalk across Errecart.

