April candidate forums slated in Spring Creek

SPRING CREEK – Elko County voters have a chance to meet local candidates in this year’s election at two candidate forums scheduled in April in Spring Creek.

The forums for Elko County sheriff, county commissioner, justice of the peace, and Nevada Assembly are scheduled from 6-9 p.m. April 12 at the Sage Elementary School gym. Candidates for school board will appear from 6-9 p.m. April 21 at the Spring Creek High School gym.

Both events will be preceded by a “meet and greet” from 5:30-6 p.m. All Elko County residents are welcome to attend the forums or to watch via the live feed on the Spring Creek Association’s Facebook page.

The April 12 forum begins with sheriff and county commission candidates from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza is being challenged by Wells brothel owner Bella Cummins, former deputy John Gaylor, deputy Shawn Sherwood, and Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Silva. The two candidates who receive the highest number of votes in the primary will appear on the November ballot, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of votes cast.

Elko attorney Travis Gerber and Ryndon resident Steven Grimes are Republicans running for county commission. The candidate with the most votes in the primary will be the only candidate on the November ballot, and will replace Commissioner Cliff Eklund, who has termed out.

Candidates for justice of the peace and Nevada Assembly are scheduled from 7:30-9 p.m.

Elko Police Officer Bryan Drake, attorney David Loreman and Elko County Sheriff’s Lt. Adrienne Parry are vying for the Department B seat currently held by Elias “Choch” Goicoechea, who is not running for a second term. The top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan race will advance to the general election.

Three candidates are running for the Nevada Assembly seat currently held by John Ellison, who has termed out. Realtor Bert Gurr and licensed nurse and patient advocate Nicole Sirotek are running as Republicans. The winner of the primary will face military veteran John “Doc” Garrard, a Democrat.

The April 21 forum will feature candidates facing competition for five school board seats. The only candidate who will be on the primary ballot in Adriana Lara, who is running unchallenged for the District 5 seat. Other candidates will be on the general election ballot.

Running for District 1 are Misty Atkins and Susan Neal. District 2 candidates are Joshua Byers and Robert Leonhardt. Competing for District 3 are Lincoln Litchfield and Matthew McCarty. District 6 candidates are Jeff Durham and Brian Gale. And the candidates for District 7 are Brooke Ballard and Brent Kelly.

The public is invited to send questions for consideration in advance of the forums. More details are on the SCA Facebook page.

The 2022 Nevada Primary Election will be held on June 14. Early Voting begins May 28 and runs through June 10.

