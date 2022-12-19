 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Assemblyman Ellison hospitalized in Utah

Youth suicide on the rise in Elko County

Assemblyman John Ellison, center, addresses the Assembly Committee on Education March 7, 2019, in Carson City. Colleen Piacitelli, Elko Interagency Dispatcher, left, and Lynette Vega, teacher and advocate, right, testified before the committee on AB 114 that would enforce a previous law to teach suicide prevention to students starting in the fifth grade. 

 NEVADA LEGISLATURE

ELKO – Longtime Assemblyman and Elko County public official John Ellison is scheduled to be honored this week for his many years of service to the community, but family members report that he is hospitalized in Utah.

Ellison was life-flighted to Ogden on Sunday.

“As of right now, he has pneumonia in both lungs but has been coughing up blood. His lungs X-rays showed cleared lungs besides the pneumonia so they’re going to see if there is a tear in his esophagus,” the family said in a Facebook post on his Nevada Assembly site.

The family asks the public not to call or text him at this time. “We will update everyone as soon as we get one from him.”

“We’re asking for all your prayers and positive vibes they find what’s going on quickly so he can come home to us. Thank you to everyone who has called, texted or messaged us.”

Ellison terms out of the Assembly at the end of the month after serving for the maximum 12 years. Prior to that he was a county commissioner and a city councilman.

Elko County Commissioners scheduled a plaque presentation honoring Ellison this week at their Wednesday afternoon meeting.

