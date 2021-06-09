Assemblyman Ellison plans to stay busy until term ends

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I couldn’t have done this without your continued support. I will miss being your Assemblyman and representing you in the Nevada Assembly,” the posting also says because it was his last regular session.

Ellison said he already has heard from several people who have talked to him about seeking his two-year assembly seat when his term is up. He also heard from supporters who want him to seek Goicoechea’s seat when the senator is termed out. Goicoechea was re-elected for a four-year term in November 2020.

Ellison said serving in the Nevada Legislature is not a money-maker. He estimated he has spent $12,000 out of his own pocket already this year. He said freshmen lawmakers are often stunned to realize that legislators are paid a salary for only the first 60 days of a regular session, which runs 120 days every other year.

“If they are in it for the money, they are in for a rude awakening,” he said.

According to the Nevada Legislature’s website, the minimum daily salary for legislators is $130 with increases equal to a percentage increase for classified state employees. They also receive a per diem allowance paid every day the Legislature is in session that is intended to cover lodging, meals and incidental expenses equal to the federal rate for the Carson City area.