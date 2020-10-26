Ballot probe finds '120-year-old' Elko County voter

ELKO – A watchdog group says it has identified more than 40,000 “questionable” ballots mailed to Nevada voters, including one for a 120-year-old Elko County man who first registered and voted in 2018.
“Thousands of ballots for Nevada’s November election were mailed to registered voters who have probably moved or died, while more than one ballot was mailed to hundreds more,” stated Election Integrity Project Nevada.
When contacted by the Elko Daily Free Press about the report, Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman confirmed that a male with a 1900 birth date was entered into the voting system through the Secretary of State’s NOVA website.
“His year of birth is 1990, so there must have been a typographical error,” she said. “We have since updated our records to reflect the correct date.”
The group said it found 41,040 registrants in Nevada who had no apparent registration updates or voting activity since 2010 or earlier, yet remained in “active” status; and 1,289 registrants “who appear to be registered twice.”
Support Local Journalism
“Earlier this year, the Secretary rejected our findings, despite the risks of universal mail voting with a bloated voter list,” said EIPNv Executive Council Member Sharron Angle. “We now encourage all candidates and parties to contact the Secretary of State to obtain our report.”
Earlier this month Angle and her group lost a lawsuit that attempted to block Nevada’s expanded mail-in voting law.
“Members of the court said that the lawsuit failed to present any ‘concrete evidence’ that the state’s plan to send mail ballots to all active voters would make Nevada’s ‘voting system susceptible to illegitimate votes,’” reported The Nevada Independent.
A similar lawsuit was filed by President Donald Trump’s campaign but was rejected in September over a lack of standing, the Independent reported.
The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans have also sued the state over ballot monitoring in Clark County.
“A lawsuit filed in state court less than two weeks before the Nov. 3 election complains that observers haven’t been allowed close enough to workers and machines at the busy vote-counting center to see whether ballots that get second- and third-step validation should be rejected,” stated The Associated Press.
A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled Wednesday.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.