Ballot probe finds '120-year-old' Elko County voter

ELKO – A watchdog group says it has identified more than 40,000 “questionable” ballots mailed to Nevada voters, including one for a 120-year-old Elko County man who first registered and voted in 2018.

“Thousands of ballots for Nevada’s November election were mailed to registered voters who have probably moved or died, while more than one ballot was mailed to hundreds more,” stated Election Integrity Project Nevada.

When contacted by the Elko Daily Free Press about the report, Elko County Clerk Kris Jakeman confirmed that a male with a 1900 birth date was entered into the voting system through the Secretary of State’s NOVA website.

“His year of birth is 1990, so there must have been a typographical error,” she said. “We have since updated our records to reflect the correct date.”

The group said it found 41,040 registrants in Nevada who had no apparent registration updates or voting activity since 2010 or earlier, yet remained in “active” status; and 1,289 registrants “who appear to be registered twice.”

