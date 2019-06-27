ELKO – Balloting ends at 1 p.m. Friday for the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone, whose members will be deciding whether to change the tribe’s constitution regarding enrollment.
“The ballots were to be mailed in, however, they will be accepted at our office window up to 1 p.m. June 28,” said U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs Superintendent Joseph McDade. “Results will be publicly posted immediately after the count.”
The BIA office is at 2719 Argent Ave. in Elko.
Voters are being asked to decide whether to keep the requirement that only those with one-quarter or more Te-Moak blood be enrolled in the tribe or change the constitution so that all those in direct lineal descent of enrolled Te-Moak can be enrolled.
The election was called after a successful petition drive by Shelly Herrera-White, who raised concerns that children and grandchildren of enrolled members might not qualify to be members under the one-quarter rule. Herrera-White lives in Las Vegas but is an enrolled tribal member.
Opposition arose to the election and the procedure for calling the election, as well as concerns about changing the tribal constitution.
“The Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians may be changed forever,” a former tribal chairman, Felix Ike, said in early May.
The election is under the BIA, with an estimated 2,300 ballots mailed to enrolled members. The Te-Moak Tribe includes the bands in Elko, Wells, Battle Mountain and South Fork.
McDade said in an email Thursday that challenges to the election can be made until July 3, and all such challenges will be forwarded by the Secretarial Election Board to the BIA’s regional office in Phoenix.
“If the challenges allege error that would invalidate the election and the regional director sustains any such challenges, the regional director will authorize a recount or call for a new secretarial election,” he said.
If Western Regional Director Bryan Bowker decides to approve the election results, the decision will be final, McDade said.
“The proposed amendments shall be considered adopted if the majority vote in favor of adoption. The regional director has 45 days to take such action to approve the adoption,” he wrote.
McDade, Herrera-White and Elwood Mose from South Fork make up the Secretarial Election Board. Mose is the tribal representative on the committee.
