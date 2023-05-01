Elko County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 1, in the Nannini Administration Building. The panel will discuss big game quotas for the 2023-24 season, and the Predation Management Plan for 2024.

City of Elko Planning Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elko City Hall. Commissioners will consider approving a conditional use permit for the Elko Institute of Academic Achievement to operate within an industrial zoning district, and consider amending the City of Elko Master Plan for parks, recreation and open space.

Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will discuss the status of wild horses in Elko County and consider passing a resolution or declaring an emergency regarding the situation. Commissioners will also consider a resolution calling for satellite television providers to offer local stations from Nevada instead of Utah. The board will also consider directing staff to write a letter to the state and federal delegation related to mining and mining related activities outside of the United States.