BLM accepting public comments for September 2020 Oil and Gas Lease Sale

BATTLE MOUNTAIN -- An Environmental Assessment for the September 2020 Oil and Gas Lease Sale of seven parcels within the Battle Mountain and Ely Districts has been released initiating a public comment period running June 3 through July 2.

Three of the parcels are located in the Battle Mountain District and four are located in Ely District. The lease sale will occur Sept. 8 online at www.energynet.com.

The BLM is a key contributor to the Trump Administration’s America-First Energy Plan, an all-of-the-above strategy that includes oil and gas, coal, strategic minerals, and renewable sources such as wind, geothermal, and solar – all of which can be produced on public lands.

Responsible energy development includes thoughtful consideration of parcels nominated for leasing as well as potential resource impacts of decisions to lease. Nearly half the bid and rental receipts from lease sales go to the state of Nevada to directly support public education, infrastructure improvements and other state-determined priorities. The state also receives half of the revenue from royalties if oil and gas are developed on the lease. The oil and gas industry on public lands in Nevada contributed $3.1 million in total economic output in FY 2019.