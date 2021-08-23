BLM geothermal lease sale includes Elko County

RENO – As part of the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to permit 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on public lands by 2025 and to achieve 100 percent carbon pollution-free energy by 2035, the Bureau of Land Management will hold a virtual competitive geothermal lease sale on Oct. 5.

The lease sale will be held online at www.energynet.com, and the open bidding period will begin at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period. Parcels may be viewed online at EnergyNet for approximately 10 business days from this notice.