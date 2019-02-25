ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comments on a travel management plan covering more than 150,000 acres and 380 miles of roads in northern Elko County.
The BLM’s Elko District Office will conduct an open house to discuss route evaluations for the Charleston Travel Management Area from 3-7 p.m. March 14 at 3900 E. Idaho St.
The Charleston TMA is south of the Jarbidge Wilderness and extends from Mountain City Highway in the west to the Marys River Basin in the east.
Maps of the routes inventoried will be available for review at the meeting. The public is encouraged to review the routes and make comments. BLM representatives will be available to answer any questions.
“Travel management planning is necessary for designating and providing appropriate access to and across public lands for a variety of uses including recreation, hunting, grazing, mineral exploration and energy development,” said the announcement from the BLM. “It consists of three phases: route inventory, route evaluation/analysis and finally the development of the travel plan for each TMA.”
Elko County already has a travel management plan affecting roads on U.S. Forest Service land. Work began on the Forest Service’s travel management plans in 2005 and the process for Elko County’s plan did not end until 2012.
The BLM launched several travel management plans last year across the West.
Comments on the Charleston plan will be accepted through March 22, and the BLM will begin route evaluations in April.
Written comments can be sent to www.elfoweb@blm.gov or by mail to the Elko District Office, 3900 E Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801.
