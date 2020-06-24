BLM seeks public comment on Moriah Herd Area Wild Horse Gather Plan Environmental Assessment

ELY — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Ely District announces the availability of a preliminary Environmental Assessment (EA) to address potential environmental consequences associated with excess wild horses within and outside of the Moriah Herd Area located in White Pine County, Nevada. The preliminary 10-year Wild Horse Gather EA will be available for public review and comment for a period of 30 days.
The action is needed in order to reduce impacts to rangeland health and wildlife habitat within and outside of the herd area (HA) boundaries. The EA will be used to facilitate gathers and removals of excess wild horses in accordance with 43 CFR 4700 regulation and the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971, as amended (Public Law 92-195). The Appropriate Management Level for the Moriah Herd Area is zero wild horses.
A 30-day public comment period on the preliminary environmental assessment is set for June 24, 2020, through July 24, 2020. The public is encouraged to review the EA, located at: https://go.usa.gov/xw7Bd and provide substantive comments or concerns, prior to 4:30 p.m. (PST) on July 24, 2020. All comments received will be fully considered and evaluated for preparation of the final EA. The BLM suggests you use a supported browser, e.g., Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox or Safari.
Comments and concerns may be emailed to: blm_nv_eydo_moriah_ha_gather_ea@blm.gov or sent in writing to the Bureau of Land Management Ely District Office, 702 N. Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Ben Noyes, Wild Horse and Burro Specialist. Hardcopies of the EA are available upon request from the BLM Ely District Office.
Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment, including your personal identifying information, may be publicly available at any time. While you can ask that your personal identifying information be withheld from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. Anonymity is not allowed for submissions from organizations or businesses and from individuals identifying themselves as representatives or officials of organizations or businesses.
