ELKO -- The Bureau of Land Management’s Elko District Office is launching into a travel planning study of an area north of Elko, and they are looking for public input from people who know the area.
“Local knowledge is key,” said BLM Public Affairs Officer Greg Deimel.
The initial public comment period for this part of the planning process has been extended to March 28.
The BLM will be working on travel management plans for the entire Elko District in the years ahead, and they are starting out with a study of the Charleston Travel Management Area. The Charleston TMA, which is about 157,588 acres, includes a section of State Route 225 to the west and is bordered by U.S. Forest Service land to the north and the Charleston Reservoir Road to the south, and it extends to the Marys River Basin to the east.
“The area is gorgeous,” Deimel said. “There is a lot of hunting and wildflower viewing there, and camping on the Forest Service land and the public land managed by the BLM.”
A map of the roads in the area was developed a few years ago. The Charleston TMA map includes 389 miles of roads. The BLM is now working on getting more information about the area and the roads and the location of any roads that may be missing from the map.
About 21 members of the public came to an open house on the Charleston TMA which the BLM Elko District Office hosted on March 14. Some people who live in the Charleston TMA and some who go there to hunt spent time studying maps of the area.
“One woman was telling me, this road, there are beaver ponds there, you can’t use it,” Deimel said. “One gentleman told me, this spring is not here, it’s actually over there.”
Some of the people who came to the open house took maps with them to give to their neighbors.
“A couple of ranchers came from one area, and they said they need to go through this with a fine-tooth comb, look at the map, look at their maps,” Deimel said. “And I said, ‘Please do.’ That’s what we want. We want the most up-to-date information on the routes in the Charleston Travel Management Area that we can get.”
“We encourage anyone who didn’t make it to the open house to please stop by the office,” Deimel said. “We have the materials, we have the maps, and we’ll be glad to hand out anything to them, or talk to them about the process. And if they have input to the map, we’ll take it, up to the 28th. And they’ll have another opportunity after that when we finish the route evaluations.”
Comments can also be sent to www.elfoweb@blm.gov or mailed to the Elko District Office, 3900 E Idaho Street, Elko NV 89801.
On March 20, Deimel and BLM Field Manager Melanie Peterson will be at Elko County Commission meeting to talk about the travel management planning process and to ask for input on the Charleston TMA.
Starting in April, people at the BLM office will sit down with the information they gathered during the initial public comment period and will begin route evaluation sessions with specialists from a variety of fields, including realty, range, minerals, oil and gas, recreation, wildlife, and fire. They will look at each segment of road or trail and consider possible issues involved with the route, including when it is used, what it is used for, wildlife in the area, and whether the road provides access to wells, springs, or mining claims, and whether the road is important for fire access. They will consider possible designations for the route – should it be open all the time, should it be limited to hunting season, should it only be used by 4x4s, or off highway vehicles, or is it an equestrian or pedestrian trail?
The BLM is contracting with Advanced Resource Solutions for this part of the planning process.
“The contractor has this very neat software,” Deimel said. “It has all these drop-down menus where you can enter information for every single segment of the route.”
The route evaluation process may take a couple of months. When it is done, and before any decisions are made on route designations, there will be another open house and more opportunities for public input. This public comment period may be in the fall, after fire season.
Next, the BLM will go through the National Environmental Policy Act process, which will include a Draft Travel Management Plan and Environmental Assessment of the Charleston TMA. This may take about a year, and during this process there will be more opportunities for public comment. There will be detailed NEPA studies of any sections of road where surface changes are proposed, such as the addition of a culvert.
Other BLM districts around the state are also beginning to go through the travel management planning process.
The more than 12 million acres of public land in the Elko District has been divided into 17 sections, and the Charleston TMA is the first of the sections to go through the travel management planning process. Deimel said a reason they decided to start with the Charleston TMA is because this area is prime sage-grouse habitat, and they have been directed to focus on these kinds of areas first.
In the years ahead, all 17 sections of the Elko District will go through the travel management planning process. Deimel said that to increase efficiency, they may work on two or three sections at a time when they do the Environmental Assessment process. After they complete the route evaluation of the Charleston TMA in a few months from now, they may select an adjacent section for public comments and a route evaluation, and then work on the Draft Travel Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for the two sections.
The end result will ultimately be a map with accurate descriptions and designations for each of the roads in the area.
“It’s a work in progress, and it’s the early stages,” said BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Mike Setlock, who is the project manager for the Charleston TMA planning process. “We want to be transparent, and we want to get as much input as we can. That’s the whole point of this.”
“It’s comprehensive, it’s collaborative and it’s interdisciplinary,” Setlock said. “That’s the big thing for us; a multiple use approach for all the resources. We don’t leave anybody out, because there could be something in there that’s sensitive that we need to address and account for.”
“This is not being done in a vacuum; it’s being done as a partnership,” Deimel said. “The goal is to have access, but also to protect the resources where the resources need to be protected.”
