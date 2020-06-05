BLM to conduct Humboldt House Medusahead control project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINNEMUCCA -- The Bureau of Land Management is conducting the Medusahead control project to restore of rangeland invaded by annual grasses (Medusahead rye and Cheatgrass). The project goals are to reduce susceptibility to wildfire and promote healthy landscapes adjacent to Greater Sage Grouse Habitat in the Humboldt Range.

The project will treat approximately 2,820 acres of invasive annuals with chemical herbicide to prepare for subsequent seeding treatments to reduce the prevalence of invasive species. Pre-emergent herbicide (Imazapic) will be used to reduce the abundance of invasive annual grasses before seeding implementation. This project will be multiphased with approximately 1000 acres treated annually.

Herbicide treatments would be implemented by either aircraft, tractor, truck, UTV, or backpack sprayer depending on plant distributions and terrain limitations. Rangeland drill, aerial application, and/or tractor/UTV broadcast will be utilized for restorative seeding treatments. Application of seed would occur with species appropriate for the site based on elevation, topography and ecological site descriptions.

Proposed treatments would be west of the Humboldt Range and east if I-80 within the Humboldt House and Rye Patch grazing allotments. Treatment would begin in September of 2020 and continue annually until the project area is fully treated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0