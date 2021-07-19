Broadband companies seek grant funds

“We have already started, and the city may want to consider dividing into two separate applications based on census blocks,” Feest said. “It might be in the best interest of the city to break this down.”

He also said CC paid higher-than-expected costs for street sealant after fiber installation without complaint so the company “would not destroy your streets.”

Joseph Freddoso, a consultant with the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, said even if Elko does not win a grant at this time, the grant applications will not go to waste but could be used later.

His office will help the city with the grant application process and application review, but the grant money is not coming through the state as grants often do.

“We’re here to support the city,” Freddoso said.

NGM’s Walker said that NGM hired a consultant for an extensive review of Anthem and its financial position before starting to work on a plan for providing broadband to the area. He said NGM insisted there be no connection fees and that Anthem will not just “take the easy money” by going down the middle of Elko but will also go to Spring Creek and Lamoille.