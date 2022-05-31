Builders confront city over home construction delays

ELKO – While new homes are being sold faster than they can be built, some local builders are at odds with city officials over policies that they say are delaying the completion of residential construction projects.

“The City is in the midst of an acute housing shortage. We need all of the contractors that we can muster building as many homes annually as possible,” Mayor Reece Keener announced to a recent gathering of construction professionals at city hall.

Realtor and longtime builder Dusty Shipp agreed.

“We are in a housing crisis, you said it. We are trying to crank up our volume and deliver more – and we’re being forced to cut back what we’re doing here.”

Much of the nearly four-hour discussion before the Elko City Council focused on the difference between inspections of homes permitted through a “master set” plan as opposed to custom construction. The cookie-cutter plans can be approved more quickly but any changes during construction can lead to extensive reviews and long delays.

“There’s not one project that I’ve ever been involved with that has been seamless. There’s always a change,” Shipp said. “ … We have to be able to come to staff and follow code and be able to make those changes. We’re here because that’s not happening. .. We’re having delays on projects that we’ve never seen before in the history of us building.”

Keener accused builders of using the master plan process to build custom homes, but Shipp said sometimes the changes are as minor as moving the spot for a refrigerator a few feet.

In April, the City’s building department sent out a notice that said, “No deviation from the approved plans, regardless of how minor or major, have been or will be allowed to any master plans, including approved options. … If it is discovered that changes have been made without prior approval and issuance of the required permit, a Stop Work Order will be issued.”

Shipp said the review process can delay construction by several weeks.

“The leadership you have in place is dribbling down this negative, no-can-do, no working together attitude that the other departments are now adopting,” he said.

City building inspector Jeff Ford told the council that “the biggest problem is people building outside of the approved plans, trying to hide stuff.” He said “We’ve got one builder that’s a frequent offender and he’s almost cost the entire community this process.”

“When you go out and make a change to those plans, and wait for the inspector to catch it, you’re breaking the law – and it’s a big deal. And it’s wrong. And that’s what’s been going on,” Ford said.

Keener pointed out that the building department has been processing more permits than before the pandemic, and its resources are stretched thin. “The result has been frustration, conflict and in some cases significant delays which have impacted many parties including buyers, lenders, Realtors, builders and staff.”

The mayor said he hoped the May 17 workshop would mark the beginning of a “reset” with the building community. This would include potential changes to city code on how construction projects are handled.

City Attorney Dave Stanton cautioned the council that city code cannot be written in a way that permits arbitrary discrimination.

“City officials can’t play favorites,” he said, but they can make judgment calls depending on how serious or repeated the violations are.

City Manager Curtis Calder said while overall building permits were down during the pandemic, residential construction surged 52% the first year and another 37% the second year. He said many permits that have been approved are still vacant lots.

“We’re not maybe as critical as we’ve been in the past but certainly every Nevada community across the board – I mean this isn’t unique to Elko, Nevada – if you go to Reno, if you go to Las Vegas, every vacant piece of property that you see has some level of construction on it right now.”

Former Elko Planning Commissioner Aaron Martinez said the problems started when the City adopted the 2018 Building Code, which is much more extensive than the previous version adopted years earlier.

“The modern day of plan review and plan approval is ridiculous. It’s almost a monopolization of the engineering and the architecture world so they can force those guys to have work and be able to pass this plan review,” he said.

Builders got plenty of support from their colleagues who took the time to attend the workshop.

Longtime developer Jim Winer said “We only have a fistful of builders – even less builder-developers that go from the ground up. To lose one out of frustration would put a dent in the housing supply of 20-30 percent like that,” he added, snapping his fingers.

Winer said when he ran into problems on a development project two years ago he believed there was a “cancerous situation in the City of Elko, and it hasn’t gotten any better.”

“I saw there was no change coming through my actions and I said I’m done, I will not develop in the City of Elko, I’m done. And I haven’t.”

John Sorensen of Stewart Title Co. said before the pandemic, about 40% of their business was new construction, “and that’s huge.”

“I really hope you do work with our local builders,” he said. “As a title company, if we lose any of these builders it is incredibly hard to get a new builder approved with our underwriting.”

Several builders have a better relationship with the City than others.

“My relationship with staff started nine years ago,” said Lisa Turner, co-owner of Koinonia Construction. City building staff, including Ford, have been “like a team member” helping them grow their business, she said.

“I don’t want the staff to be beat up all the time, because you guys do do a good job,” said design engineer Mike Lostra. “Is it perfect? No, but I think it’s changing. And the codes are only going to get worse, so we have to change too.”

One of the problems the workshop addressed was communication.

Calder said the City used to have a plan reviewer on staff, but contracted that work out years ago in order to be more efficient.

“I hear a lot of complaints about that,” he said.

Chris Kimble, vice president of West Coast Code Consultants Inc. – better known as WC3 – addressed the group remotely. He said if the company is told that set of plans has been resubmitted for a single, minor change “we could look at it really quickly; we don’t have to look at the entire project as a whole.”

“If we are given a whole set of plans to look at we’re going to look at the whole set unless we’re told otherwise,” he explained.

In response to a question from Keener, Kimble said the plan reviews have not been an issue with other entities that have adopted the 2018 building code, which includes Elko County and other Nevada counties.

After listening to the discussion, attorney Stanton said “I think there are probably things that we can do with our code to address a lot of the issues that came up,” such as providing more flexibility on master reuse plans.

In the end, council members decided to form a committee that includes city staff and construction professionals to iron out such changes.

According to Keener, Stanton has been working on possible code revisions and the committee will meet on June 7 to discuss them.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0