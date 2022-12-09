Burning planned next week at Ruby Marshes

RUBY VALLEY — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be conducting a prescribed burn at Ruby Lake National Wildlife Refuge the week of Dec. 12, weather dependent, on Unit 14 of the marsh to improve habitat conditions.

The northern boundary of Unit 14 begins roughly across from Refuge Headquarters and continues south for approximately eight-tenths of a mile. The unit is bound to the east by the auto tour route and to the west by the Collection Ditch.

Prescribed burning activities should have little to no impact on access to the majority of public use areas on the Refuge, however, part of the auto tour route may be closed during the day of the burn. Any temporary closures will be signed, and information will be available at Refuge Headquarters. Smoke may be present for a few days following the fire as organic matter continues to smolder.

Prescribed fire is a management technique used to improve wildlife habitat, wetland health and to reduce the damaging impacts from catastrophic wildfire. Burning will only occur when weather conditions and smoke dispersion are favorable. For more information, please contact Refuge Headquarters, at 775-779-2237.