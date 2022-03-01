Candidate filings to start on Monday

ELKO – Candidate filings for justice of the peace, sheriff, school board and more open for two weeks starting Monday.

Among the races to be decided are who will replace Nevada Assemblyman John Ellison and Elko Justice of the Peace Elias “Choch” Goicoechea.

Realtor Bert Gurr has already announced his intention to run for Assembly District 33. Ellison, who was first elected in 2010, is leaving office due to term limits.

This year, some Elko County voters will see Assembly District 32 appear on the ballot instead. Currently the seat is held by Republican Alexis Hansen of Sparks.

After redistricting, Assembly 32 now includes a portion of Elko County, along with Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Mineral and Pershing counties and parts of Nye and Washoe counties.

Justice of the Peace Goicoechea is not filing for reelection in Department B, according to Department A Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist.

Goicoechea, who was elected in 2016, did not give a reason for his departure from the bench.

Regents and schools

Regent Cathy McAdoo, who represents District 8, is also up for re-election.

McAdoo, who was recently reinstated as chair of the Board of Regents after stepping down following an investigation prompted by a hostile workforce complaint from Chancellor Melody Rose, has not announced whether she will run again for office.

A report on the investigation stated there was “insufficient evidence” of gender discrimination against Rose.

Six seats on the Elko County School District board of trustees will be up for election, four of which are currently filled by appointees following the resignation of five trustees last summer.

Districts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 were vacated in August after trustees Jim Cooney, Robert Leonhardt, Luc Gerber, Candace Wines and Brian Zieszler resigned.

Remaining board members Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines conducted interviews and appointed Dr. Joshua Byers, Jeff Durham, Matthew McCarty and Susan Neal to fill four positions.

District 5’s seat has remained vacated.

Incumbent Ira Wines, who was first elected in 2016 to fulfill the remainder of a two-year term left by outgoing Lou Basanez, was re-elected in 2018 to a four-year term.

Dastrup was reelected in 2020.

County offices

Elko County Commissioner seats held by Delmo Andreozzi and Cliff Eklund will be up for election this year.

Eklund, who has served 12 years, is termed out.

Elko District Attorney Tyler Ingram, Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, County Clerk Kris Jakeman, County Assessor Janet Iribarne, County Recorder D. Mike Smales and County Treasurer Cheryl Paul all have seats up for election in November.

For the Elko TV Board, Seats A, B and C held by Dale Lotspeich, Rick Jimenez and Misty Atkins, respectively, will be up for election.

The only seat up for election on the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority Board is Seat B held by Toni Jewell.

City Council

Along with Keener, city councilmen Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone have declared they will run for office.

Stone, a businessman, was first elected in 2018, while Puccinelli was appointed last year after the death of Councilman Bill Hance.

Nevada's primary election is scheduled June 14, with early voting set to begin May 28.

