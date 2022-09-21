Candidate forums slated in October

ELKO – Candidates in key local races are preparing to appear before the public in October, while plans for debates in key statewide races have faded.

Debates on hotly contested races for the Nevada governor’s seat held by Democrat Steve Sisolak and U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto will not be held as planned, according to a report this week in the Las Vegas Sun.

The report said Republicans Joe Lombardo and Adam Laxalt did not respond to invitations from the sponsoring Reno-based ABC affiliate, in conjunction with the Reno Gazette Journal and the League of Women Voters.

Local debates are planned, however, in four contested categories for Nevada Assembly District 33, Elko Justice of the Peace, Elko Mayor, and the Elko County School Board. The Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee announced they will be held in the Elko Conference Center.

Mayor Reece Keener and challenger Michael Hagen are scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, along with Justice of the Peace candidates David Loreman and Bryan Drake.

Nevada Assembly candidates Bert Gurr and John (Doc) Garrard will face off at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Gurr is a Republican and Garrard a Democrat.

Ten school board candidates are slated for Tuesday, Oct. 18, also at 5:30 p.m. The races are for District 1, Misty Atkins and incumbent Susan Neal; District 2, incumbent Dr. Josh Byers and Robert Leonhardt; District 3, Lincoln Litchfield and incumbent Matt McCarty; District 6, incumbent Jeff Durham and Brian Gale; and District 7, Brooke Ballard and Brent Kelly.

Ballard and Kelly are running for the seat currently held by Ira Wines. District 5 candidate Adriana Lara is running unopposed, and board president Teresa Dastrup is not up for re-election in District 4.

Each of the candidate forums will be preceded by a meet-and-greet beginning at 5 p.m.

The public is invited to submit questions for consideration to ceo@elkonevada.com.