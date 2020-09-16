Candidate Q&A: Clair Morris, Elko City Council

Diversifying our economy is paramount for sustainability during down times for other industries. I would like to see new businesses in the area be American-owned.

Large companies know what population base they need to be successful and have already looked into the viability of the company in Elko before making such a tax break request. The assumption has to be made if a company is making a tax break request, they have already done the footwork to know they can be successful in Elko. Thus, the need for every City Councilperson to do their due diligence and thoroughly consider each request.

Do you approve of closing or penalizing businesses for noncompliance with state COVID-19 mandates, and what changes would you make in local handling of the pandemic?

The pandemic will have a long-reaching effect on our economy if businesses are forced to continue to not open for business. Businesses in Elko have already gone out of business permanently. This unfortunate outcome affects numerous aspects of our lives and economy. Jobs are lost, people are forced to relocate, rentals of commercial building and residential housing will be negatively impacted and the sales tax base is decreased, which directly affects the City of Elko’s ability to continue to provide services for its citizens.