Candidate Q&A: Gratton Miller, Elko City Council

I believe that the more that we wear a mask the more our economy can get back to normal and our children can get back to school.

However, I do believe that any type of penalty would be a waste of time and resources.

I am not in favor of penalizing an individual or a business because our police have more important regulations and issues to attend to.

Essentially, it should be tacit agreement, with our elected officials leading the way, with all of us in the body politic to accept the new normal (for the time being) and wear a mask, so we can open those that have been closed for the better part of six months that have managed to limp by this long.

In short, I recognize that we are not going to get 100% compliance and people must live their lives, but that also means many in our economy will be left out through no fault of our own.

Wear a mask when you are going to be in situations with people you don’t know for more than 15 minutes where you can’t social distance, practice proper hygiene, and practice personal responsibility.

The City of Elko is spending $30,000 in advertising to help promote local businesses since the lockdown. What other measures can be taken to help struggling small businesses?