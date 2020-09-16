Candidate Q&A: Mandy Simons, Elko City Council

I of course encourage the public to wear masks, as I believe this will be one of the ways we will be able to get our status elevated so that all our businesses and schools can open again. I hope that as businesses do their best to follow the mandates passed down, and citizens do their best to wear masks and maintain social distancing, we can together get our business community back on their feet.

I plan to work with city and county officials to make sure that every Elko resident that wants to vote is given an opportunity to show up to the polls on November 3rd in a safe environment. Lastly, and what I believe to be very important, I plan to make sure our churches and places of worship are never closed.

Elko residents have a right to vote and worship as they believe. The Elko City Council has a duty to protect those rights.

The City of Elko is spending $30,000 in advertising to help promote local businesses since the lockdown. What other measures can be taken to help struggling small businesses?