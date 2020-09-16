Candidate Q&A: Rowena Smith, Elko City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How successful do you think the city’s downtown revitalization matching grant program has been, and what changes would you like to see in the downtown environment over the next four years?

I believe the downtown revitalization matching grant program served many business owners well. This program was a good incentive for business owners to improve their building structures which led to a more beautiful look downtown. One perfect example is the Dalling Hall-which its owner Jeff Dalling, efficiently used that grant money to beautifully remodel a historical building for the community to use.

I hope to see downtown Elko have many more custom shops and another small park with a gazebo and water fountain for shoppers and their families to enjoy, as a lovely gathering place. This will add to the appeal for downtown business owners.

Would you consider giving tax breaks to large businesses to encourage them to locate in our community?

I would consider giving tax breaks to large businesses as well as our small business owners, to encourage them to locate and stay in Elko.

Do you approve of closing or penalizing businesses for noncompliance with state COVID-19 mandates, and what changes would you make in local handling of the pandemic?