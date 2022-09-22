 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candidates invited to submit statements

Election logo 2022

ELKO – Early voting is only a month away, and candidates are invited to send a final message to voters through the Elko Daily Free Press and elkodaily.com.

Contested races this fall include Nevada Board of Regents District 8, Nevada Assembly District 33, Elko Justice of the Peace Department B, Elko Mayor, and five seats on the Elko County School Board.

Anyone on the ballot is invited to send up to 400 words to editor@elkodaily.com by Oct. 7.

Mail ballots will be sent out to Elko County voters on Sept. 29, according to the Elko County Clerk. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4 at the Elko Convention Center.

Additional early voting locations are the Elko Indian Colony Gym on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2; and the Owyhee Human Development Center on Oct. 28, Oct. 29, and Nov. 4.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Voter registration continues into Election Day. After Oct. 11, any registrations or updates must done through the Nevada Secretary of State’s website at www.registertovote.nv.gov or in-person at early voting or Election Day.

