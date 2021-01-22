Cannabis companies compete for sites in Jackpot

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thrive’s property is a few blocks farther from the Idaho border. Spence Property Group sought the rezoning of 20,678 square feet of land across from the Four Jacks hotel and casino property for Thrive, which would lease the site from Spence Property for a retail marijuana store. Thrive is based in Las Vegas.

The question of whether both 420ville and Thrive could receive licenses from the state to sell recreation and medicinal marijuana in Jackpot may be up to the state’s new Cannabis Compliance Board, which delayed action into 2021, according to Matthews.

The board was formed in July 2020 to take over regulation of the industry from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

Thrive has a retail cannabis license for Carlin that could be switched to Jackpot. The county planning commission split on the rezoning on a 3-3 vote, and Rice said those voting against were voting because of their opposition to marijuana dispensaries rather on the merits of the zoning change itself.

Barton’s Club 93, which is located closer to the Matthews site, opposed Thrive’s rezoning in advance of their appeal to Elko County Commissioners, according to a Dec. 14 letter from attorney Richard Barrows.