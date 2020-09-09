Car show, bull-riding event have green light

The car show is planned for Sept. 11-13 at Elko City Park and in the Elko Convention Center and conference center parking lots, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. One of the organizers, Jeff Remington, said Wednesday morning the Saturday show will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a poker run downtown will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The band Hijacked will play in the park Friday and Saturday nights, but there won’t be dancing, he said.

The council’s approval of the car show includes a street closure and special liquor license. Food and alcohol will be served to customers seated at tables to meet state requirements.

“I think it is really imperative any special events approved follow operation plans,” City Manager Curtis Calder said, warning he would not be surprised if OSHA turned up at the car show.

Nevada OSHA was the lead in LEAP’s investigation and decision to approve the car show and bull-riding event.

Remington told the council plans call for temperature checks of everyone entering cars in the show, and they will receive bracelets showing they have been checked.