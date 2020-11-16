CARES grants attract 23 applicants in Elko County

Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the city “has this money we want to get out to businesses,” but she said she knew the county is not interested in the city’s money. “I wish we could get it out efficiently.”

The city had planned to kick in $1.1 million in CARES money for the business grants, but Jan Baum, the city’s financial director, said Wednesday that “the county didn’t feel they needed the city’s funds.”

Elko County has $749,000 set aside for the business grants, and Elko County Commissioners at their last meeting approved the first 23 payments for $205,330 total. Minor said at that meeting there were 35 initial applicants but 10 did not complete the process and two were from outside the county.

Elko County also has a grant program for nonprofit organizations, and Minor told county commissioners that money not used for small businesses could be redirected to the nonprofits. Deadline for that program is Nov. 20.

The list of 23 approved grants for small businesses ranged from a high of $25,000 for the Scoreboard Sports Lounge and Casino LLC in Spring Creek down to $5,000 for smaller businesses, including Elko Councilman Chip Stone’s Stonecraft Jewelers LLC and Swing Hard Inc. in Jackpot.