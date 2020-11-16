CARES grants attract 23 applicants in Elko County

ELKO – Twenty-three businesses have successfully applied so far for Elko County’s CARES Act business grant program, and additional businesses still have until the end of the month to seek grants, according to Elko County Assistant Manager and Chief Financial Officer Cash Minor.
He told the Elko City Council that he knew of at least a couple more businesses that plan to apply.
Elko County recently announced that the deadline has been extended to Nov. 30 to provide more time for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to seek grants that range from $5,000 upwards, depending on the number of employees, up to 50.
The application process has been a “very difficult road to go down” for applicants who must provide extensive financial details to meet federal guidelines for the program administered through the Nevada Association of Counties, Minor said. “There’s difficulty uploading information. It takes a fair amount of time.”
This includes tax returns, financial records, business license, “anything that can show a loss of revenue from March through the end of this year,” he said.
Businesses who already received CARES grants for personal protection equipment for COVID-19 instead may have found the smaller county grants were not as “desirable,” Minor said.
Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the city “has this money we want to get out to businesses,” but she said she knew the county is not interested in the city’s money. “I wish we could get it out efficiently.”
The city had planned to kick in $1.1 million in CARES money for the business grants, but Jan Baum, the city’s financial director, said Wednesday that “the county didn’t feel they needed the city’s funds.”
Elko County has $749,000 set aside for the business grants, and Elko County Commissioners at their last meeting approved the first 23 payments for $205,330 total. Minor said at that meeting there were 35 initial applicants but 10 did not complete the process and two were from outside the county.
Elko County also has a grant program for nonprofit organizations, and Minor told county commissioners that money not used for small businesses could be redirected to the nonprofits. Deadline for that program is Nov. 20.
The list of 23 approved grants for small businesses ranged from a high of $25,000 for the Scoreboard Sports Lounge and Casino LLC in Spring Creek down to $5,000 for smaller businesses, including Elko Councilman Chip Stone’s Stonecraft Jewelers LLC and Swing Hard Inc. in Jackpot.
The county looks to a third party to handle the applications because the county does not have manpower to do the work, Minor told the council Tuesday.
The original deadline for the CARES business grants was Oct. 6 and that was extended to Oct. 29 before the latest extension.
Those interested in applying for the nonprofit grants can find the information on the county’s health board website.
Businesses wishing to apply can go to the Nevada Association of Counties website at www.naco.org or the county’s website at www.elkocuntynev.net for a link to the NACO site.
