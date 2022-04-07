Carlin residents to see utility rates jump

CARLIN – Utility rates will be spiking on May 1 for residential users in Carlin for the first time since 2014, and the city plans to raise water and sewer rates for commercial users and recreational vehicles in a separate action possibly as early as the first of May.

Residents receive a combined bill for water, sewer, garbage, and streetlights and that bill will go from $78.75 per month for one garbage can to $98.92 per month. Those with two garbage containers will be paying $108.22 each month, City Manager Madison Aviles said.

The new rates that are the first of incremental increases through 2026 will show up on bills due June 10.

The water and sewer fees are a flat rate, with the water fee going up from $32.33 to $43.52, or 35%, and the sewer rate going from $29.85 to $43.72, or 46%, while residents will see a drop in the landfill rate to $9.30 from $14.30 to give them a small break. The street light fee of $2.38 remains the same.

Aviles said the city was able to reduce the trash rate “and still be solvent.”

The rate hikes are the first for Carlin since the last increase that was part of a five-year, 3% incremental increase approved in 2008, Aviles said.

“The rate increase will help fund close to $15 million in projects to extend the life expectancy of the system, and the rates will help support current expenses,” she said, explaining that there haven’t been any major infrastructure projects “for a number of years.”

The Carlin City Council held public hearings about the proposed rate hikes, and Aviles said there has been “a lot of public engagement on this issue. We’ve done a lot to try to get the word out.”

She said the council listened to residents who asked that there be a separation of time before the next rate increase, so the council decided to wait until Jan. 1 for the next increment for residential users, “and then we can get back on an annual fiscal year schedule.”

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the residential water rate will be $58, and there is another jump in fiscal year 2024 to $74.31, followed by a rate of $87.59 in 2025 and to $94.27 in 2026, according to a chart provided on the city’s website.

Sewer rates for residential users will go from $43.72 on May 1 to $53.78 on Jan. 1, 2023, and will be $57.88 in 2024, $62.30 in 2025 and $67.05 in 2026.

After 2026, Aviles said she hopes the city can get back on track to apply consumer price index increases to the utility rates, rather than the larger increases residents now face.

She said users will continue to see the flat utility rate that encompasses water, sewer, garbage and streetlights but the city needed to break out the water and sewer fees to meet federal requirements for loans or grants for projects.

City code allowed the Carlin City Council to approve the residential rate increases by resolution in late February, but ordinances are required for rate hikes to commercial, RV and standby users.

Aviles said the ordinances are under preparation and the hope is that the Carlin council will approve them to allow for a May 1 increase or as soon as possible after May 1.

The city is required to operate the water and sewer funds as enterprise funds that are supposed to fund themselves. Aviles said the 2017-2018 fiscal year was in the red and the 2019-2020 fiscal year was break-even for the departments “just to operate the systems.”

The flat rate applies to nearly everyone in Carlin, but there are some water meters at commercial properties and new housing developments would have meters. She said, however, that there would be “substantial costs” to install water meters throughout the city.

Aviles said that last year the city transferred $2 million to self-fund one water project, the Spring One Replacement Project, and is looking at another water project using U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan money. This project would replace the water storage tank transmission lines.

Carlin also earmarked the $3.2 million the city received in American Rescue Act Funds toward utility projects to “lower rates as much as we can,” she said.

The city, which is at the turn-off point for major gold mines on the Carlin Trend owned by Nevada Gold Mines, faces a stumbling block when it comes to qualifying for federal grants to help with projects because of “incredibly high household income,” Aviles said. “It makes it difficult for us.”

The American Community Survey through the U.S. Census Bureau shows the average household income in Carlin is $70,000 per year, mainly because many of the residents work at well-paying mines.

Carlin is continuing to look for grants, however, Aviles said.

The chart on the city’s website lays out the incremental increases planned, including for the commercial, RV and standby customers.

The chart shows that the plan is for commercial water rates to be $49.51 beginning May 1 or as soon as possible, and rise to $65.98 on Jan. 1, 2023, go to $84.53 in 2024, $99.65 in 2025 and $107.24 in 2026. Sewer rates for commercial users would be $52.59 this year, $64.69 next year, $69.62 in 2024, $74.93 in 2025 and $80.64 in 2026.

RV water fees would be $33.22 yet this year, $44.27 in 2023, $56.71 in 2024, $66.85 in 2025 and $71.95 in 2026, while RV sewer rates would be $38.13 this year, $46.90 in 2023, $50.47 in 20.24, $54.32 the following year and $58.46 in 2026.

The standby rate for water will be $19.56 this year, $26.06 in 2023, $33.40 in 2024, $39.36 in 2025 and $42.37 in 2025, while the standby sewer rate will be $21.17 in 2022, $26.04 in 2023, $28.02 in 2024, $30.16 the following year and $32.46 in 2026.

Standby customers don’t use water but can connect to the system.

Farr West Engineering explained the new water rates were determined by including “the proportional share of expenses driven by the number of customers. This cost was $19.56 and is the same for all customer classes,” and a base demand cost component of $10.83 per user was figured using the average annual water use for a residential customer.

That charge varies to $13.54 for commercial customers, $6.17 for RV customers and zero for standby, according to engineering firm, which also used a peak demand cost component that was $13.13 for residential, $ 16.41 for commercial users, $7.48 for RV users and zero for standby.

Totaling all three of the unit costs results in a fiscal year 22 residential water rate of $43.52, the explanation reads, and further details are on the city’s website at www.cityofcarlin.com.

