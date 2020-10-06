Cattle drive planned to benefit Trump campaign

ELKO -- Northern Nevada ranchers are being asked to join a Cattle Drive for President Donald J. Trump, in an effort to raise funds for the president’s campaign for re-election, according to organizer and Starr Valley rancher Demar Dahl.
Similar to the cattle drive organized to support Adam Laxalt in 2018, the plan is to begin the drive in Wells on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and head east down Interstate 80, picking up donated cattle all along the way and delivering them to the sale yard in Fallon. Another truck will be collecting cattle along U.S. 50 from Ely to Fallon.
Nevada Livestock Marketing (NLM) in Fallon is enthusiastically supporting the Cattle Drive and will be accepting delivery of the animals and running its own truck up Highway 50 on Oct. 13. The cattle will be sold the following day at a special sale that should attract every buyer in the region, according to Jack Payne of NLM.
“The sale yard will be paying for all the feed, freight and brand inspection fees for the donated cattle and waiving its customary commissions,” he added.
Area businesses and others interested in supporting the cause can contact Payne at 775-225-8889 to make arrangements to buy one of the Cattle Drive animals and donate it back to the sale. In that way, Payne explained, a single animal could be bought and sold many times with all proceeds going to President Trump’s campaign.
Support Local Journalism
“This election is critical to the preservation of rural values and the very essence of life in a free and fair America. Election Day is rapidly approaching and the president needs all the help he can get! If we pull together and fight to win we will help secure four more years of an administration that will ‘Keep America Great,'” said Dahl.
Rex Steninger of Lamoille is helping Dahl organize the fundraiser and said ranchers have been recruited from all across northern Nevada to contact their neighbors, collect the donations and haul the cattle to meet Dahl and his cattle truck. Collection stops are planned in Wells, Elko, Carlin, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca and Lovelock along I-80; and Ely, Eureka and Austin along Highway 50.
“Anyone who hasn’t been contacted and would like to donate an animal can call me at 753-6466, Demar at 741-4168, Jack at 225-8889 or the Nevada Lands Council at 778- 9709,” Steninger added.
“We cannot emphasize enough how important this election is and what it means to rural Nevada. Just imagine where this country will be in the future if Trump is not re-elected president and his opponent sits in the Oval Office. Every vote counts and the president needs our support,” Dahl said.
Dahl also pointed out as important as voting is, “It is equally as important to donate to the campaigns of those you support. Without donations, the campaign cannot get the word out that Trump is hands-down the best candidate for President. We urge all ranchers, big and small, to join this effort,” he said.
Times and locations of the collections will be announced as they are finalized.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.