Cattle drive planned to benefit Trump campaign

“This election is critical to the preservation of rural values and the very essence of life in a free and fair America. Election Day is rapidly approaching and the president needs all the help he can get! If we pull together and fight to win we will help secure four more years of an administration that will ‘Keep America Great,'” said Dahl.

Rex Steninger of Lamoille is helping Dahl organize the fundraiser and said ranchers have been recruited from all across northern Nevada to contact their neighbors, collect the donations and haul the cattle to meet Dahl and his cattle truck. Collection stops are planned in Wells, Elko, Carlin, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca and Lovelock along I-80; and Ely, Eureka and Austin along Highway 50.

“Anyone who hasn’t been contacted and would like to donate an animal can call me at 753-6466, Demar at 741-4168, Jack at 225-8889 or the Nevada Lands Council at 778- 9709,” Steninger added.

“We cannot emphasize enough how important this election is and what it means to rural Nevada. Just imagine where this country will be in the future if Trump is not re-elected president and his opponent sits in the Oval Office. Every vote counts and the president needs our support,” Dahl said.