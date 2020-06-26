Census: Elko County must be reached and counted

For anyone who would like to submit a response online, please visit the United States Census 2020 at http://www.my2020census.gov and begin by clicking the “Start Questionnaire” button. Next, enter the 12-digit census ID that was included in the census envelop mailed in March. (If you can’t find it, click the button at the bottom of the login page that reads, “if you do not have a Census ID, click here.”) The website will ask a few additional questions about your address before continuing to the survey.

It’s more important than ever for every person living in the State of Nevada to participate in this year’s census survey.

Every federal dollar Nevada receives collectively helps our economy work to rebound from the financial damage caused by closing our businesses to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

An accurate count will help us bring much needed investment and representation to all of our communities and help contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous state. It will help make sure we get every tax dollar back from the federal government that we’re entitled to receive under the law.

Alongside state and local leaders in the Silver State, I’m going to do everything in my power to ensure every Nevadan is counted and heard.

