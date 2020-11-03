Changes ahead for school tax; close race for school board

ELKO – Elko County voters had changes on their mind as they headed to the polls or mailed in their ballots this year.
With 72% of the votes counted, Elko County’s pay-as-you-go school construction tax appeared to be doomed. There were 10,313 votes in favor of retaining it for another 10 years, and 7,057 against.
Elko District Court Department 1 challenger Kriston Hill held a significant lead over incumbent Judge Nancy Porter, 9,750 to 6,886.
Elko Justice of the Peace Mason Simons held an even wider lead in the Department 3 judge’s race over attorney John Muije, 11,575 to 4,529.
Clair Morris and incumbent Mandy Simons were leading the Elko City Council race. Morris had 3,450 votes and Simons 2,872.
Rowena Smith was in third place at 1,897, while Gratton Miller had received 1,859 votes.
In the race for school board, challenger Robert Leonhardt held a lead over incumbent Tammie Cracraft Dickenson in District 2, 8,491 to 7,306.
The race for District 4 was too close to call, with incumbent Teresa Dastrup at 8,047 and challenger Greg Brorby at 7,482.
District Judge
ELKO — Public Defender Kriston Hill outpaced incumbent Judge Nancy Porter in the Elko District Judge Department 1 race on Tuesday, while Justice of the Peace Mason Simons was headed to the newly created Department 3 bench over John W. Muije.
Porter and Hill vied for the bench in what became a hotly contested race — and the most expensive — of the local 2020 election season.
Porter has been on the bench since 2011, when she was appointed by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval. She was elected twice, in 2012 and 2014.
Hill questioned the efficiency of Porter’s courtroom when she announced her campaign, stating she found “significant delays in Department 1” regarding criminal and civil cases. Later, she called attention to Porter’s sentencing record in regards to serious and repeat offenders.
“There are many factors to take into consideration before sentencing anyone, including repeat offenders,” Hill wrote in a candidate Q&A for the Elko Daily Free Press in October. “In my mind, the most critical factors are the severity of the crime and the criminal history of the defendant. It’s been said that the best indicator of future behavior is past behavior.”
Porter defended her sentences, explaining in her Q&A her process for sentencing defendants who plead or are found guilty in her court.
“I follow the law and the Constitution, and I never impose a sentence until I have heard all the evidence and considered all the factors, including statements from the victims and their families, the nature of the crime mandatory sentencing requirements, drug and alcohol addiction and probation history,” Porter wrote. “Sentences must be carefully tailored to fit each situation.”
The win for Simons comes seven years after he was first elected as Justice of the Peace in 2012. Before that, he served as an Elko County public defender and then Court Master for the Fourth Judicial Court, presiding over various family and juvenile courts and created the Family Drug Court program.
Simons has also served concurrently as Municipal Judge for the City of Elko.
In his campaign statement, Simons said he sought the position to create Department 3 as an opportunity to serve the residents of Elko County.
“When a person has business before the District Court, to that person, their case is the most important case in the world. Until that case is resolved, their life is on hold,” he said in his campaign announcement. “A district court judge and their staff are here to serve the public, to make sure that cases are processed and disposed of quickly, and that the calendar is run efficiently.”
Judge Al Kacin retained his seat as Department 2 District Judge, running unopposed this year.
He has served as district judge since 2011, when he was appointed by Gov. Sandoval. Before that, he served five years as Justice of the Peace.
Elko City Council
ELKO – Out of four people who vied for two seats on the Elko City Council this year, incumbent Mandy Simons and candidate Clair Morris garnered the most votes.
Simons will retain her seat and Morris will fill the post currently held by Robert Schmidtlein.
“I appreciate the support I got,” said Morris. “I’ve spent my whole life here, worked hard and kept my integrity intact, and I can do the same on the city council and I will do my best to do that.”
Support Local Journalism
A former Elko County undersheriff and city police chief, Morris decided to run for office saying this was “an opportunity for me to give back.”
“I don’t really have an agenda,” he said. “I’m just going to look at each and every thing that comes before the city council and vote my values and morals and what’s best for the taxpayer of the City of Elko.”
Morris served in law enforcement a total of 40 years. He also worked as a security manager with Newmont Gold for seven years.
Morris said he would feel comfortable in the position researching facts and issues.
“I’ll do a little investigation myself, that’s my background,” he said, “just to make sure that I know what’s going on before they come on the board that night.”
“I’m honored that the people of Elko would allow me to serve anther term,” said Simons. “There are a lot of projects that we have begun and I’m excited to get to see them through.”
“I feel like the city is growing, and there are still some opportunities to facilitate that growth and make decisions that will help Elko remain an amazing place to live,” she said in an earlier interview with the Free Press.
Simons has been involved with the City of Elko Arts and Culture Board. This is one of the highlights of her time in office, she said.
Another “feather in her cap” is the near completion of the Elko Sports Complex.
County Commissioner
Rancher Wilde Brough, 67, won the District 1 seat on the Elko County Commission, defeating Democratic challenger and West Wendover City Councilman Ismael Gutierrez.
Brough, a Republican, will succeed outgoing Commissioner Demar Dahl, who has termed out following his last election.
“I would like to thank everybody for voting, and those who voted for me,” Brough said. “I feel very humbled about being elected an Elko County Commissioner.”
Brough, a resident of Clover Valley, said he wants to do as good a job as previous commissioners and is looking forward to representing not just eastern Elko County, but all county residents.
He said during a September candidate forum hosted by the Elko Daily Free Press that he is a lifelong resident of Elko County, and serving on the board of the Elko County School District for eight years, with two years as president, helped prepare him for the task of serving as a county commissioner.
Brough dispelled the notion that he would be “just another cowboy” on the County Commission.
“Somebody asked me a question, ‘why do I think we need another cowboy on the Elko County Commission?’” he said previously. “Well, really I will be the only cowboy on the Elko County Commission.”
“I make all of my living on cows,” Brough added.
Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Brough said in a September Q&A with the Free Press that he does not believe Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak was handling the pandemic well.
“It seems to be a one size fits all for Governor Sisolak and the vast majority of this should be left up to the counties and individuals,” he said. “Using the threat of license revocation or fines is an inappropriate use of business licenses.”
Brough said he would like to see Elko County have a more diverse economy, which he said is 85 percent dependent upon the mining industry, while Jackpot and Wendover are 100 percent dependent on area casinos.
“Truly, I believe economic diversity and economic development is our most pressing need at this time,” he said.
“I like miners, and I like mining, but the fact is gold is a non-renewable commodity. Gold mining has made it possible, by the revenue and jobs they have provided for Elko county residents, to expand our economic base,” Brough added.
Republican Commissioners Jon Karr and Rex Steninger were both unchallenged in the general election.
School Tax
Elko County’s 75-cent property tax to fund school construction and repairs was headed for an end, after serving the county well for more than three decades.
Since 1986, it has paid for approximately $240 million of completed construction projects, including brand new schools in Elko, Spring Creek and West Wendover to accommodate the district’s growth. But the state tax cap prevented other city and county entities from raising money for their own projects.
With its renewal rejected by voters, the tax will expire in 2022.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.