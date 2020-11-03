Changes ahead for school tax; close race for school board

Simons will retain her seat and Morris will fill the post currently held by Robert Schmidtlein.

“I appreciate the support I got,” said Morris. “I’ve spent my whole life here, worked hard and kept my integrity intact, and I can do the same on the city council and I will do my best to do that.”

A former Elko County undersheriff and city police chief, Morris decided to run for office saying this was “an opportunity for me to give back.”

“I don’t really have an agenda,” he said. “I’m just going to look at each and every thing that comes before the city council and vote my values and morals and what’s best for the taxpayer of the City of Elko.”

Morris served in law enforcement a total of 40 years. He also worked as a security manager with Newmont Gold for seven years.

Morris said he would feel comfortable in the position researching facts and issues.

“I’ll do a little investigation myself, that’s my background,” he said, “just to make sure that I know what’s going on before they come on the board that night.”