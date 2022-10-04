Changes in Nevada elections

Mail Ballots and In-Person Voting (AB321)

All Mail Ballot Elections: Starting in 2022, Nevada will have all-mail ballot elections. All active voters who are registered to vote no later than 14 days before Election Day will receive a mail ballot whether or not they requested one, unless they opt-out.

Opt-Out: To opt out, you must submit a Mail Ballot Preference Form available at www.elkocountynv.net/departments/clerk/elections or you may submit your request online to the Nevada Secretary of State’s (NVSOS) website at www.registertovote.nv.gov. The NVSOS will transfer your request to the Clerk’s Office. Requests must be received by the Clerk’s Office no later than 60 days before Election Day.

In-Person Voting: You may still vote in person on a voting machine, even if you receive a mail ballot. An early voting schedule and your Election Day polling location will be listed in your sample ballot, and online at www.elkocountynv.net/departments/clerk/elections.

If you do not opt out of mail ballot voting, you may vote in person instead of by mail:

• If you have your mail ballot with you, you must surrender it at the polling location.

• If you do not have your mail ballot with you, you must sign an affirmation that you are not voting twice in the same election.

Mail Ballot Drop Boxes: The Clerk’s Office will make secure mail ballot drop boxes available, including at all early voting sites and all Election Day polling locations. It is a felony for anyone other than the Clerk’s Office to provide these boxes. You may deposit your mail ballot at a drop box location instead of sending it through the postal mail. Place your voted ballot in the postage-paid return envelope provided specifically for you, sign and seal the envelope prior to delivering it to a drop box location. Do not put your ballot in another voter’s return envelope. Information regarding drop box locations and hours will be on your in your sample ballot, and online at www.elkocountynv.net/departments/clerk/elections.

Mail Ballot Delivery: Delivery of mail ballots will remain the same. It will begin no later than 20 days before Election Day for in-state voters and no later than 40-45 days before Election Day for out-of-state voters. If you do not receive your mail ballot by the start of early voting, immediately call (775) 753-4600 or send an e-mail to election@elkocountynv.net.

Mail Ballot Postmark and Receiving Deadlines: Voted mail ballots sent through the Post Office must be: (1) Mailed in the postage-paid return envelope provided specifically for you, showing your name and address, and you must also sign the outside of that envelope before mailing it (do not put your ballot in another voter’s return envelope); (2) Postmarked on or before Election Day; and (3) Received by the Clerk’s Office on or before by 5:00 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day.

Mail Ballot Signatures:

• Your signature on the outside of your mail ballot return envelope will be verified.

• If an issue arises with your signature, the Clerk’s Office will notify you using the contact information in your voter registration. If you need to “cure” your signature by providing an actual signature or a signature confirmation, you must do so by the sixth day after Election Day.

• At least once per year, all staff who administer elections must complete a forensic signature verification class approved by the Nevada Secretary of State.

Registration and Death Records

Secretary of State and Vital Statistics Cooperation: The Nevada Secretary of State is authorized to enter into a cooperative agreement with the State Registrar of Vital Statistics to match statewide voter registration information with Vital Statistics records concerning deaths at least once a month to maintain the statewide voter registration list.

Presidential Preference Primary (AB126)

A Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) Replaces Major Party Caucuses: Starting in 2024, Nevada will have a Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) instead of caucuses to determine the preferences of registered Democratic and Republican voters for their major party’s nominee for U.S. President from among multiple candidates in their party. You may only vote for candidates in the party you are affiliated with.

Election Date: The first Tuesday in February in presidential election years is the date for the PPP. In 2024, it will be February 6th.

Early Voting Dates: Early voting for the PPP will start 10 days before Election Day and end the Friday before Election Day. In 2024, PPP early voting will be from January 27th (Saturday) to February 2nd (Friday).

Candidate Filing Dates: October 1st-15th of the year before the PPP are the dates for candidate filing with the Nevada Secretary of State. The first filing dates will be in 2023.

Minor Parties: Minor parties will not participate in the PPP and their candidates will go directly to the General Election ballot.

Registration: Existing registration time frames and procedures, including those for same-day registration and same-day updates, will apply to the PPP.

Same-Day Registration

Same-Day Registration Online (SDRO) Has Been Extended: Starting in 2022, you may register to vote online after the standard close of registration up to and including Election Day. SDRO voters may only cast a provisional ballot in person at a voting site (mail ballot voting is not allowed).

Automatic Voter Registration (AB432)

Expansion of Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) Agencies: Agencies that provide AVR as well as standard registration will include the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) plus:

• The Department of Health and Human Services and the agencies it designates that are involved with Medicaid and/or the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange; and

• Any other state agency, including the Executive Department or tribal agency that meets certain requirements and is approved by the Governor.

Procedures for Automatic Voter Registration (AVR):

• An AVR agency may not electronically transmit a person’s voter registration related data to the County Clerk’s Office or the NVSOS if that person did not provide the AVR agency in the normal course of business enough information to show he or she was qualified to vote, including proof of identity, citizenship, residency, and date of birth. However, such a person may still register to vote by other means than AVR at the agency (manually complete a paper form, for example).

• The Clerk’s Office must contact a voter registration applicant to obtain additional information if the AVR agency submitted incomplete information.

• The Clerk’s Office must send an informative notice to AVR applicants who successfully register. The notice must include how to opt out of voter registration or choose another party affiliation.

• The Clerk’s Office may not reject a voter registration application solely because the AVR agency did not provide the applicant’s electronic facsimile signature. The Election Department must obtain this signature by a wide variety of other means as specified in the law.

Top-Down Registration System (AB422)

Centralized State Level Voter Registration System: The Nevada Secretary of State must establish and maintain a centralized, top-down voter registration database for collecting and storing registration information from all counties. All counties must use the database to collect and maintain all voter registration information. The database will be used to create an official statewide voter list. The Secretary of State must prepare a semiannual report, from January 1, 2022, to January 1, 2024, detailing the progress of the implementation of the top-down database.

Precinct Size (SB84)

Increased Maximum Number of Voters per Precinct: The allowable maximum number of voters per precinct is increased to 5,000 from 3,000.

Provisions for Voters with Disabilities (AB121)

Expanded Registration and Voting Options: The Nevada Secretary of State’s system of approved electronic transmission established for certain uniformed military and overseas voters may be used by a person with a disability to register to vote and also by a registered voter with a disability to cast an electronic ballot.