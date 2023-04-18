ELKO – Purchase of a new armored rescue vehicle was met with questions about compliance as the City Council decided to appropriate federal grant funds to replace the one used by the Elko Police Department’s SWAT team.

The City Council unanimously agreed to accept a $313,120 bid from Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc. based out of Ontario, Canada, on April 11.

The funds were from the Department of the Military Division of Emergency Management Grant, which also contributed to a separate purchase of new portable x-ray and bomb detection equipment at a cost of $56,510.26 from Logos Imaging LLC.

Bids for both appropriations were recommended by a committee formed by members of the Elko Police Department who have experience in bomb squad, SWAT and related operations, explained Police Chief Ty Trouten.

Questions regarding the selection process and other factors for the armored rescue vehicle were raised by Jim Massery, sales manager for Linco Armored Vehicles, who said he noticed three “discrepancies” in their competitor’s bid and the committee’s choice.

“I would like the City Council to please give this further consideration before an award is made,” he said.

Among his concerns were whether the committee considered the Buy American Act due to Terradyne being a Canadian-based company, unless the price is 20-30% less. “We are only a little bit more than 10% higher,” Massery noted.

He also wondered why the committee chose Terradyne, which checked a box that the company did not meet the armor requirements.

Massery also compared the two company’s vehicles’ structure and design and claimed Linco had edged out their competitor in a few areas.

“It’s not clear to me how it can be stated in the agenda that the bid proposals for compliance were clearly reviewed,” Massery said. “The City of Elko could be putting themselves at risk.”

In response, Trouten explained he was not involved in the selection process but knew that the grantor provided a points-based criteria that the committee used in making their decision.

He also noted that the criteria did not mention the 10% price variance for the committee to consider. “I didn’t see anything that outlined what the difference must be.”

The need for a new armored vehicle was due to an executive order by President Joe Biden that “greatly diminished the opportunities we have to make utilization” of the older vehicle.

“It essentially leaves our tactical team without a vehicle they can deploy in what are most common calls. It greatly diminishes their safety.”

Trouten added that he was hoping to have the vehicle within six months to replace the other one.

City Attorney Dave Stanton told the City Council and Mayor Reece Keener that he knew of Massery’s comments but did not have an opportunity to research the Buy American Act and other specifications before the agenda item was discussed.

He said the Council had a choice to either table the bid for extra time to look into the issues presented by Massery or that the Council could go ahead with their vote.

Trouten supported a table of the motion if the Council decided that course of action. “I just would ask Council to review it and be prompt in returning it back to us so we can get this built and delivered soon.”

Keener said despite the questions, he was comfortable voting on the matter “in line with the committee’s recommendation.”

His motion to accept the recommendation for the bid included a caveat that “noted this product does not meet all the requirements as was pointed out by the manufacturer and the committee feels confident this will be a safe product for them.”

Council members Clair Morris, Giovanni Puccinelli and Chip Stone agreed that they could proceed with a motion at that time, but for various reasons.

“If this committee feels this can protect lives and do the best for them, I have a tendency to agree with so I trust what you guys are telling me and I’d be all for it, too,” Puccinelli said.

Stone said he didn’t “have a problem moving on with the motion” but wanted to include a legal review by Stanton. “I think a legal review would come first and then decide how to proceed.”

Morris, who has served as Chief of Police, said he had “mixed emotions” about moving forward, in part because he didn’t have experience with SWAT during his tenure on the force.

“I feel confident in the committee’s selection,” he said. “They know what they’re doing more so than we do.”

“If the Chief and his committee think this unit will meet the needs and protect the guys, then I’d go for it,” Morris said.